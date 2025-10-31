Phantoms seek to bounce back in weekend double header against Seahawks

Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait (right). Photo Paul Young.

Peterborough Phantoms seek to arrest a mini-slump in form with back-to-back games against Hull Seahawks this weekend.

A 7-3 defeat at Romford Raiders on Wednesday night was a fourth defeat in six National League games for the city side and as second in four days against the Raiders.

Phantoms are now sixth in the standings, but just three points off third place, ahead of the Seahawks double header. Phantoms are away on Saturday and back at Planet Ice on Sunday (both 5.30pm face-offs). Seahawks are just below Phantoms in the standings.

Raiders had become the first team to win at Planet Ice last Sunday and they followed up with a comfortable home success on Wednesday thanks to a second-period surge following a tight first period.

Janne Laakkonen and Phantoms man-of-the-match Dillon Lawrence found equalisers in a first period which finished 2-2, but the hosts claimed four unanswered goals in the middle stanza to effectively put the contest to bed.

Lawrence claimed his second goal of the night in the final period.