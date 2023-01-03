Jarvis Hunt was man of the match for Phantoms against the Bees. Photo: SBD Photography.

The city side followed their 4-2 win at home to Raiders on New Year’s Day with another 4-2 success at bottom club Bees on Monday.

The Bees performed better than their league position suggested they would and took the lead after 22 minutes of tight, tough hockey.

But that goal provoked Phantoms into life with Duncan Speirs equalising within two minutes and Corey McEwen netting within another 90 seconds.

It stayed 2-1 at the end of the second period as both sides failed to convert powerplays before the extra class of Slav Koulikov’s men proved decisive.

Jasper Foster set up man-of-the match Jarvis Hunt for 3-1 before Brad Bowering grabbed Phantoms’ fourth goal.

To their credit Bees kept plugging away and reduced the arrears to two with three minutes to go.