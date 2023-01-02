Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr in action. Photo: SBD Photography.

It looked like a routine win for the high-flying city side when they led 4-0 at halfway, but the visitors were back to within two goals 10 minutes from time wiwthout managing to make any further inroads.

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr made a fine sprawling save before Ralfs Circenis claimed a superb individual strike to shoot the home side in front. He

collected the puck in the middle of the zone, took it to the blue line and ripped it into the net through traffic.

Phantoms held the upper hand for the majority of the opening frame period putting 20 shots on Brad Windebank’s goal, but he was beaten by just the one.

But it took just over a minute and a half for the Phantoms to beat him again when the second period began. Tom Norton found Ales Padelek in the right circle and he blasted home a one-timer from a tight angle.

And the third came in unfortunate circumstances for the Raiders goalie. When Will Weldon put a tame shot on goal from an overhit pass, the puck squirmed between Windebank’s legs and into the back of the net.

As the game approached the mid-way point, Glenn Billing made it 4-0, tapping home Norton’s goal bound effort on the powerplay.

Raiders got themselves on the board with just over five minutes to play in the middle period, as Brandon Ayliffe ripped an effort past Jordan Marr to reduce the arrears.

Tjay Anderson then cut the lead back down to two with just under 10 minutes to play in regulation, beating Marr over the shoulder to put the Raiders back in with a chance.

But Phantoms held out comfortably ahead of a trip to rock-bottom bees on Monday (4.30pm).

Phantoms assists were credited to Weldon, Norton (2), Duncan Speirs. Austin Mitchell-King, Circenis and Padelek.