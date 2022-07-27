Ales Padelek. Photo: Tom Scott

Padelek is the third highest-scorer in Phantoms history with 401 points in 298 games. He first played for the city side in the 2013-14 season after 12 years playing top level hockey in his homeland.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov said: “Every year ‘Padi’ comes back and gives his all for this team and he shows no signs of slowing down. He’s a guy we know we can trust in all situations on the ice and our younger players take a lot of advice and tips from him. There aren’t many players in our league with his experience of playing at such high levels and we’re lucky and glad to have him back for another year.

"AndJasper impressed everyone in his first season in the league and he stepped up to the challenge really well. He’s only young still, but he has good size, he’s strong on the puck and he has lots of potential to continue improving so we’re excited to have him back to continue his development here.”

Phantoms had already re-signed star men Tom Norton, Jordan Marr and Brad Bowering.