Peterborough Phantoms pipped in overtime in their final challenge match

Austin Mitcghell-King scored his first Phantoms goal against MK.

The visitors avenged a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Phantoms on Saturday by winning 4-3 on the road.

The game took a while to get going in terms of high quality scoring chances, but when it did, it fell in the favour of the visitors. Zaine McKenzie was first on the scoreboard, bobbling an effort past Ryan Bainborough in the Phantoms net.

Milton Keynes doubled their lead at the start of the second period, as Hallden Barnes-Garner found Rio Grinell-Parke in plenty of space to apply a relatively simple finish on 22:20.

But Phantoms hit back just over four minutes later, as new recruit Ralfs Circenis found space on a Phantoms powerplay, to blast a slapshot home.

And just like that, Phantoms were level again. When Smital saved Corey McEwen’s initial shot, it fell straight to the stick of Jarvis Hunt, who applied the finishing touch via the underside of the crossbar.

But the setback didn’t get the visitors down and they regained their lead inside a minute. Liam Stewart was the man to rip home a great shot after being set in on a breakaway by Bobby Chamberlain.

And they restored their two goal lead with 5:12 played in the third period. Tyler Nixon was afforded the time and space to pull a smart move to finish past Bainborough for a short-handed goal for MKL.

Lukas Sladkovsky added his name to the Phantoms scoresheet, picking up a rebound from another McEwen shot, and creating an angle for an easy finish to cut the deficit to one..

Then, with under two minutes to play, Austin Mitchell-King opened his Phantoms account with a bizarre goal. From behind the net, Mitchell-King banked the puck off the back of Smital and into the MKL net, forcing a period of overtime.

But it was MK who grabbed the winner through Camberlain.