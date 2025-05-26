Peterborough Phantoms past and present lined up to honour a club stalwart at his Testimonial match

By Alan Swann
Published 26th May 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 13:04 BST
A guard of honour for Phantoms stalwart Scott Robson at his Planet Ice Testimonial match. Photo Willow Florence PhotographyA guard of honour for Phantoms stalwart Scott Robson at his Planet Ice Testimonial match. Photo Willow Florence Photography
A guard of honour for Phantoms stalwart Scott Robson at his Planet Ice Testimonial match. Photo Willow Florence Photography
Peterborough Phantoms players and fans celebrated long-serving defenceman Scott Robson at his Testimonial match at Planet Ice on Sunday.

Phantoms stars past and present honoured a player with over 500 appearances in his 10 years at the city club by forming two teams to do friendly battle.

Departing Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov – he will be coaching National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs next season – was also among those who took to the ice in an 11-11 draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robson is a former GB and U18 and U20 international who first signed for Phantoms before the 2014-15 season.

Phantoms stalwart Scott Robson and players at his Planet Ice Testimonial match. Photo Willow Florence Photography.Phantoms stalwart Scott Robson and players at his Planet Ice Testimonial match. Photo Willow Florence Photography.
Phantoms stalwart Scott Robson and players at his Planet Ice Testimonial match. Photo Willow Florence Photography.

Before the Testimonial match Robson re-signed for another season with Phantoms in 2025-26. Robson said: “Signing for another season was a no brainer as the club is one big family.

" I couldn’t be happier about returning for another year, I can’t wait to get going again as we’ve created a winning culture in Peterborough under Slava and have 6 banners to look back on with happiness and pride. Now it’s going to be a new challenge for the team to overcome with a change of coach, but I’m confident we will be just as strong."

Related topics:Peterborough PhantomsSlava KoulikovNational LeaguePeterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice