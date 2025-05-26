Peterborough Phantoms past and present lined up to honour a club stalwart at his Testimonial match
Phantoms stars past and present honoured a player with over 500 appearances in his 10 years at the city club by forming two teams to do friendly battle.
Departing Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov – he will be coaching National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs next season – was also among those who took to the ice in an 11-11 draw.
Robson is a former GB and U18 and U20 international who first signed for Phantoms before the 2014-15 season.
Before the Testimonial match Robson re-signed for another season with Phantoms in 2025-26. Robson said: “Signing for another season was a no brainer as the club is one big family.
" I couldn’t be happier about returning for another year, I can’t wait to get going again as we’ve created a winning culture in Peterborough under Slava and have 6 banners to look back on with happiness and pride. Now it’s going to be a new challenge for the team to overcome with a change of coach, but I’m confident we will be just as strong."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.