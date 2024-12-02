Hayden Lavigne in action for Phantoms v the Sheffield Steeldogs. Photo Paul Young.

​Imposing netminder Hayden Lavigne claimed the first competitive shutout of his Peterborough Phantoms career as the Sheffield Steeldogs were muzzled at Planet Ice on Sunday.

​Phantoms beat the team third in the National League standings 4-0 as they delivered a terrific response to back-to-back defeats the previous weekend.

That included a first home loss in 10 outings, but the city skaters were back to their formidable best in front of their own fans in their only game of the weekend.

Phantoms are still sixth in a congested league table, but are now just four points behind the Steeldogs with a game in hand.

Austin Mitchell-King wheels away after putting Phantoms 4-0 ahead v the Sheffield Steeldogs. Photo Paul Young.

The city side are back at home next Saturday against Telford Tigers (7pm face-off) before having a revenge opportunity at Romford Raiders on Sunday (5.15).

Raiders were the team that ended Phantoms’ long winning home run.

It was an evenly contested clash with the Steeldogs for long periods, but the visitors struggled to find a way past a resolute home defence and when they did Lavigne was an impregnable barrier.

Luke Ferrara fired Phantoms into a 15th minute lead with a fierce strike and that proved the difference between the teams until a three-goal burst in the second half of the second period guaranteed the points would be staying at home.

Ferrera and Tom Norton were involved before Duncan Speirs converted on a Phantoms powerplay for 2-0 and it was 3-0 shortly afterwards as former Phantom Ivan Björkly Nordström was caught in possession enabling Ferrara to tee up top scorer Cam Hough who delivered a typically superb finish.

And Phantoms sealed the points with a short-handed goal just before the end of the period when Speirs and Austin Mitchell-King broke away with the latter scoring with a precise first-time shot.

All that was left was securing that shutout with Lavigne pulling off a fine late save to ensure he took the Phantoms’ man-of-the-match honours.

Callum Buglass and Janne Laakkonen claimed two assists apiece for Phantoms.

TICKET OFFER

Phantoms are offering ‘part-season’ tickets which cover games from January 5 onwards.

The Adult price is £179.67, but concessions and family tickets are available. More information is available from www.gophantoms.co.uk

PHANTOMS II

The Phantoms team in National League Division Two is running away with the South section after winning their first 11 matches.

Nathan Pollard and Connor Pollard are leading the team and the division in scoring. Phantoms are 12 points clear of second-placed Haringey Huskies.