Phantoms netminder Tyle De La Bertouche in action against Sheffield. Photo: SBD Photography

Young netminder Tyler De La Bertouche stepped in for injured first-choice der Jordan Marr and delivered a man-of-the-match display in a 4-1 National League win over a tough Sheffield Steeldogs side.

The roar that accompanied De La Bertouche as he stepped up to receive his award wasn’t far off the racket Phantoms’ fans made as their side thumped Leeds Knights 6-0 in the first leg of the National League Cup Final on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates his free-scoring weekend for Phantoms. Photo: SBD Photography

Phantoms also won a league game 6-4 at Raiders on Saturday to complete three victories in three days. The city side are now a point behind second-placed MK Lightning with four games to go after a weekend in which Leeds clinched top spot in the standings.

Teenager De La Bertouche replaced Marr midway through the game at Raiders and performed well. He faced over 20 shots against Sheffield and was beaten just once, just before the halfway mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By then Phantoms were 2-0 up with goals from Nathan Pollard and Will Weldon, but De Le Bertouche had to stand tall before goals in the final two minutes from Lukas Sladkovsky and Weldon wrapped up the points.

Sladkovsky has scored four the previous day at Raiders when Phantoms led 2-0, but trailled 3-2 at the end of the second period before pulling away in the final frame.

Pollard and Tom Norton also scored.