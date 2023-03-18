Phantoms celebrate a cup final goal v Leeds. Photo: SBD Photography

The city side despatched clear league leaders Leeds Knights 6-0 in front of a raucous crowd. Just a fortnight ago the Knights had charged to a 9-3 win against the same opponents at the same venue.

But the visitors had no answer to a dominant Phantoms display. It was an all-round effort as well as, despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, netminder Jordan Marr was named man-of-the-match for the hosts.

Ralfs Circenis gave Phantoms the perfect start with a back-handed effort into the roof of the net in the second minute.

Will Weldon celebrates a cup final goal for Phantoms v Leeds. Photo: SBD Photography.

Visiting netminder Sam Gospel then thwarted Will Weldon and Duncan Speirs, while Marr did well to keep out Zach Brooks and Mac Howlett.

And the second period saw Phantoms arguably play their best period of hockey of the entire season so far.

Leeds had the first good chance though as Cole Shudra found Jake Witkowski in the left circle, but Marr pulled off a good stop to his left to keep the puck out of the net.

And Phantoms’ onslaught then began. Joe Gretton netted their second, tipping home a Jasper Foster shot after Nathan Pollard saw an effort well saved.

Phantoms celebrate a cup final goal v Leeds. Photo: SBD Photography

Lukas Sladkovsky made it three just 46 seconds later, jumping in on a breakaway and dispatching his shot past Gospel and into the net.

Tom Norton was next to light the lamp when ripping home a shot following a fine pass from Glenn Billing. Billing then teed up Weldon for a fifth Phantoms’ goal.

A 5-0 lead going into the final frame was beyond the wildest of dreams, but it was soon 6-0 as veteran forward Alex Padelek netted, again with help from Billing.

Leeds pressed hard for the remainder of the match, but organised defending and Marr’s excellence kept them at bay.