Peterborough Phantoms in top form ahead of tough start to the National League season

Cam Hough scores for Phantoms against Raiders at Planet Ice. Photo Paul Young

Peterborough Phantoms will start their National League campaign next weekend in excellent spirits.

The city side won their final two challenge matches against league rivals Romford Raiders 13-2. They won 8-2 on opposition ice on Saturday and 5-1 at Planet Ice on Sunday.

Phantoms start their National League/Cup season with a tough one though, at home to Leeds Knights on Sunday (September 21, 5.30pm).

New head coach Ashley Tait has been pleased with the developing culture within the squad.

Backup netminder Luke Clark in action for Phantoms against Raiders at PLanet Ice. Photo Paul Young

Tait said: “Last week I let the guys play with minimal instructions, but it now became more structured and I was impressed with what I saw.

“It’s important the guys get into habits where they’re not having to think about what they do and I was pleased with how it went.”

Phantoms took a while to make their domination count in Romford with the only goal of the first period coming from Dillon Lawrence on the powerplay after help from Janne Laakkonen and Callum Buglass.

But the city skaters really caught fire in the second period with Lawrence, Cam Hough and Ralfs Circenis scoring in the first 5 minutes.

Morgan Clarke-Pizzo then capitalised on some resolute hold-up play from Joe Gretton to finish smartly for 5-0 just past the halfway point.

Lawrence completed his hat-trick in the first minute of the final period before Phantoms netminder Hayden Lavigne lost his shutout. Clarke-Pizzo delivered an immediate response although the host kept fighting and made it 7-2 with just over 5 minutes to go.

The final word belonged to Brad Bowering who claimed a superb team goal after interplay with Luke Ferrara and Laakkonen.

The Raiders were more stubborn the following night at Planet Ice, after they’d fallen 2-0 down inside 8 minutes after goals from Laakkonen and Louie Kynaston.

The visitors scored the only goal of the second period past back-up Phantoms’ netminder Luke Clark, but Ferrara struck in the opening minute of the 3rd period which was followed by goals from Cam Hough and Lawrence.

Cam Hough added his name to the scoresheet four minutes later when he broke in close and squeezed his shot between Ceci and the post.

And the scoring was rounded off at 51:52 when Lawrence picked up the goal his performance had merited, adding to his Saturday night hat-trick.