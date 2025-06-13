New Peterborough Phantoms coach on fans, a strong work ethic, Slava Koulikov, what drove him towards the club and his view on new recruits

Ashley Tait (left) in action as a player for GB. Photo ILMARS ZNOTINS/AFP via Getty Images.

Peterborough Phantoms fans can play a huge part in the club’s quest for more success under new head coach Ashley Tait.

The Great Britain ice hockey legend has the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of Phantoms legend Slava Koulikov, a man who delivered regular success in his 11 years at the city club.

Tait’s team look set to play a slightly different style of hockey, but there will be no change to the Phantoms’ famed work ethos. There will be no ‘nights off’ under a new coach who will continue to demand consistency of performance.

Tait, who is seeking coaching help, spoke to the Phantoms Youtube channel soon after his appointment was announced earlier this month.

"I‘m very familiar with the Peterborough rink from my days as a young Nottingham player,” Tait said. “I remember going there one night in the days of Danny Shea and Doc Durdle and we got hammered 9-1. It was a very hostile crowd and that hiding has stayed with me. The crowd are right on top of you at Peterborough and it’s not a place oppositions look forward to visiting.

"The dressing rooms are not the best, and they are always cold, and that’s not ideal after spending two or three hours on a coach. These are the sort of things we have to take advantage of as well as the atmosphere the fans can generate.

"I have known Slava for about 20 years since we played together at Hull. I admire him as a coach and, through speaking to other coaches, he is held in very high regard throughout the National League.

"The way Slava thinks, and how he views the game, are slightly different to me. People will see the differences once we get going, but hopefully we can maintain the success the club has had in recent times.

"Since I started as a coach I’ve always demanded a strong work ethic. We have to show up every night. There can’t be any nights off. Sometimes results won’t go your way as that’s the nature of our sport, but we must always put the effort in. We don’t want performances that leave us with many questions to answer.

"Jon Kynaston (Phantoms director) was the man who first got in touch with me about the job. He filled me in on what was going on in terms of players the club were looking at and who would be staying. He painted a picture of the club, what they wanted to do and how they wanted to do it. My decision was made based on what he told me and the talent on the roster also pulled me towards coming.

"I was familiar with some of the senior players. I don’t know the younger ones so much, but I always knew was was coming when I faced Phantoms. They were very consistent with their performances and approach. That has to continue. There’s no point in being very good one week and then not so good the next.

“I am looking for people I can work alongside. It’s not an easy role to take on by yourself. You need a sounding board or you could go insane quite quickly.

“As for new players. It’s important to find the people who will fit into a very established dressing room. You have to but into the ethos that already exists. The rink lends itself to players with size, but it’s also important to be a good teammate.”