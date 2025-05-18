Experienced defenceman commits to another season at Peterborough Phantoms

Tom Norton (right). Photo Paul Young

Experienced defenceman Tom Norton has committed to the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team for another season.

The 34 year-old is in his second spell with the city club, but he’s been part of the Planet Ice furniture in his current stint since the 2014-15 season

With Phantoms, Norton has won two play-off trophies, multiple cup competitions and featured regularly in the National League’s all-star teams. He has consistently been the top goal, assist or point scoring defenceman at this level of British hockey.

For the first time in his second spell Norton will be coached by someone other than Slava Koulikov who will be working with National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs in the 2025-26 campaign.

Norton told the club website: “As always, signing back with the Phantoms was a no-brainer for me. I love everything about the club and I look forward to pulling on the Phantoms shirt each week.

“Obviously this season coming is going to feel very different with Slava no longer at helm. But we can look back on those 11 seasons with an enormous amount of pride, with everything we achieved, and take it forward into the next chapter of Phantoms hockey.”

Canadian netminder Hayden Lavigne has also extended his stay with Phantoms as the PT reported last week.