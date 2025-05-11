Peterborough Phantoms star signs on for another season at Planet Ice

Hayden Lavigne. Photo Paul Young.

Outstanding Canadian netminder Hayden Lavigne has signed up for a second season at Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team.

Lavigne arrived at Planet Ice ahead of the 2024/25 season and played 49 regular season games, collecting 29 wins with a save percentage of 90.7%.

His post-season stats were equally solid as a string of fine performances helped Phantoms to the National Hockey League Grand Final.

Lavigne finished the play-offs as the second highest performing goalie, trailing Renny Marr by just 0.01% in the save percentage rankings.

Phantoms are seeking a new head coach after Slava Koulikov’s shock departure to National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs after 11 years at the helm.

But Lavigne tole the Phantoms website: “I am extremely excited to be back. Last season was one of my favourite years of my professional career. I feel as though I really started to find my game towards the back half of the season and left some unfinished business on the table.

"Right now I’m looking forward to the off season in full swing and getting ready for next year.”

Season tickets are on sale for the 2025/26 season - for more information visit www.gophantoms.co.uk.