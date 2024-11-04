​Peterborough Phantoms pulled off a phenomenal fight-back against Hull Seahawks to make it seven National League home wins in a row.

​It looked odds on the city skaters would suffer a third defeat in five days when falling 3-0 down to their visitors to Planet Ice on Sunday.

Phantoms had been beaten 1-0 by the same team in Humberside the night before after losing 5-4 in a stormy game at bottom club Telford Tigers in a midweek match.

But, after failing to find a way past a strong Seahawks defence for four-and-a-half periods in back-to-back games, Phantoms suddenly caught fire in front of goal.

Jarvis Hunt (second left) after scoring a crucial goal against Hull at Planet Ice. Photo Paul Young.

Luke Ferrara started the comeback with a 35th-minute strike after good work from Scott Robson and Jarvis Hunt and the arrears were cut to one goal within two minutes as Tom Norton struck with help from Austin Mitchell-King and Duncan Speirs.

Phantoms then laid siege on the Seahawks goal, while also relying on the excellence of their own netminder Hayden Lavigne to counter any breakaways.

Nathan Salem, twice, and Tom Palmer were thwarted in their search for an equaliser by excellent saves before Mitchell-King finally found a way through with under five minutes to go.

There was still time for Hunt and top scorer Cam Hough to find further goals, the latter into an empty net after Seahawks had pulled their netminder.

Phantoms' celebrate Cam Hough's goal against Hull at Planet Ice. Photo Paul Young.

The win left Phantoms in sixth place with nine wins and seven defeats in 16 matches, but they are only five points adrift of new leaders Leeds Knights.

Slava Koulikov’s men have ground to make up to qualify for the National Cup semi-finals though. They are sixth after eight qualifying matches.

Phantoms have a tough league/cup clash at MK Lightning on Saturday (7pm face-off) before a home league game against lowly Bristol Pitbulls on Sunday (5.30pm).

FIRING BLANKS

Phantoms fired 27 shots on the Hull net, but failed to register a goal thanks to some outstanding netminding from Dmitri Zimozdra and some poor finishing.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 45th minute through Johnny Cornell and despite some frantic late pressure Phantoms couldn’t find an equaliser.