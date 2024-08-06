Top event at Milton Golf Club on Wednesday

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Aug 2024, 07:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Peterborough Milton Golf club are hosting the annual golf Pro-am event in conjunction with the PGA in England (Midlands) on Wednesday.

Now in its 14th successful year the event has attracted PGA Professionals and amateurs from all around the Midland region.

With the first tee at 8.00am a record 42 teams of three amateurs will be joined by a PGA Professional to compete for prizes. Play is in Pro-am stableford format with the best two scores counting on each hole. All competitors will be tested on the challenging and picturesque par 71 parkland course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event has attracted the current Top Order of Merit PGA Professionals within the Midlands and the 2023 winner Michael Chambers from Market Harborough Golf Club.

Milton Golf CourseMilton Golf Course
Milton Golf Course

Competitors are joined by the main event sponsor The Roe Group and Peterborough Audi along with other local sponsors Brooks Wealth Management, Britannia Fire & Security, Moore, Olive Print & Graphics, R.G. Lickerish Ltd, Ultimate Kitchens, Boundless and national sponsor Christophe Duchamps who are providing a luxury wristwatch for nearest the pin on the tricky par three 9th hole.

Related topics:PGAEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice