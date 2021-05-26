Milton Golf Club sweep the board in the County Junior Championships

Milton’s county champions, from left, Maliha Mirza, Shivani Karthikeyan, Jacob Leeds and Euan Herson.

The club’s future stars took full advantage of playing on their home course to win every available singles and team event.

Euan Herson shot rounds of 72 & 75 to win the Boys Championship with a gross score of 147 over 36 holes.

Shivani Karthikeyan claimed the Girls Championship thanks to an outstanding second round gross score of 75.

Jake Leeds won the Boys nett score title thanks to an impressive couple of sub-par rounds which yielded a strong 44-point winning score. Leeds plays off a handicap of 26.

And 30-handicapper Mahila Mirza shot a brilliant 67 to win the Girls nett score title by six shots.

Milton’s D team then claimed the inter-club gross score title with a narrow four-point victory over their own B team.

Leeds (44pts) led the way for the winners, backed up by Lorenzo Chapman (41), Gabriel Bowden (34) and William Clark (33).

Herson (41) top scored for the B team with Matty Mills (38), Charlie Pearce (36) and Kai Raymond (32) backing him up.

And to complete a podium clean sweep the Milton C team of Chelsey Sharp (37pts), Mirza (34). Ellie Horsted (32) and Emily Horsted (24) finished third of the 12 competing teams.

The D team’s score was also good enough to win the nett team title, but the same team is not allowed to win both titles so the B team were awarded that victory!

Just under 60 golfers took part on Sunday with Northants County, Kettering, Northampton and Overstone the other clubs represented.

Milton will chase more glory between June 22-24 when Herson and Karthikeyan will lead the team in the Home Nations Tournament at Forest Pines Golf Club in North Lincolnshire.