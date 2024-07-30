Generous Gedney Hill Golfers raise almost £3k, plus local club results.
Mile Page won the men’s competition from Paul Hurford and Nick Markillie with Amanda Cook winning the ladies competition from Andrea Stockton and Christine Lord.
The event, one started by Terry Grantham, was generously supported by Barclays Bank.
Other local club results...
ELTON FURZE
Seniors: Match drew 3-3 with Thorpe Wood (Elton names first): Barbara Stone/ Dave Riley beat Richard Sowell/Brian Robinson 4&3; David Rawson/Shirley Simpson beat Stephen Flowers/Steve Parker 2&1; Sarah Wade/Harvey Davenport lost to John Carstairs/Phil Norman 3&1; Gary Hodson/Micky Graham beat Gary Scotcher/Phil Baines 1up; Vernon Brown/Steve Mansfield lost to Gary Steadman/Doug Robertson 1 down; Maureen Taylor/Graham Blagden lost to Paul Lucas/Nigel Richards 5&4.
Match: Lost 3.5-2.5 to Cambridge Meridian: David Pope/Jane Ross won W5&3, Martin Williment/Paul Milsom L1down, Vernon Brown/David Rawson L5&3; Nigel Widdowson/Richard Freeborough L1 down; John Gibson/Dave Riley halved.
Ladies: Match: Lost 2.5-1.5 to Burghley Park. Heather Bayliss/Sue Dibble halved, Trish Whittamore/Margaret Seed L4&2; Maureen Taylor/Anne Blagden L7&6, Sue Pawson/Anna Fray W2&1.
Mixed: Up with the Lark: 1 Pauline Hurley, 2 Ken Huntly, 3 Darren Broom.