Bourne celebrate their FA Vase fifth round tie win. Photo Dave Mears

Bourne Town’s reward for a nail-biting penalty shootout win in the FA Vase on Saturday is a seventh straight away draw in the competition.

The Wakes are just two wins from a Wembley final now, but they are having to do it the hard way. They will travel to Surrey to face Combined Counties League Premier Division title challengers AFC Whyteleafe in a quarter-final tie on Saturday, March 1.

Bourne extended their club record run in the Vase by winning at Atherton Laburnum Rovers in Greater Manchester 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Bourne goalkeeper Dan Swan stood tall to make the crucial final save with the club also banking a guaranteed £2,250 in prize money.

It looked like Bourne had blown their chances as they led 2-0 at half-time before their hosts scored twice after the break to make it 2-2 after 90 minutes. Top score Zac Allen and former Peterborough Sports centre-half Paul Malone scored for Bourne.

Bourne celebrate their FA Vase last 16 tie win. Photo Dave Mears

It wasn’t all good news for Bourne as they lost top spot in United Counties Premier Division North after Eastwood’s 5-0 thumping of Deeping Rangers. Eastwood are top on goal difference, but Bourne have a game in hand, albeit a tough one at third-placed Lincoln United on Tuesday (February 4).

Deeping have now dropped back into the bottom two. Wisbech Town are three places and six points above them after a creditable 2-2 draw at home to promotion-chasing Newark Town. The Fenman were 2-0 down with 13 minutes to go, but goals from Sam Bennett and Paulius Falcao rescued a point.

There were 2-0 defeats in Premier Division South for March Town and Yaxley, but in-form Blackstones are up to fourth in Division One after a 2-0 home win over play-off rivals Clipstone. Cameron Harris and Edward Thorpe scored for Stones who have now won their last four league games.

Stamford AFC maintained their play-off push in Southern League Premier Division Central thanks to a fourth-minute Lee Shaw goal at Bromsgrove Sporting, but Spalding United’s chances took a knock as they went down 2-1 at Banbury. Joseph Nyahwema had equalised for ‘The Tulips’ on the stroke of half-time.

There were wins for play-off chasing Holbeach United and improving Pinchbeck United in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, but Whittlesey Athletic and FC Peterborough went down to the top two, Haverhill Rovers and Stanway Pegasus, respectively. The game between FC Parson Drove and Harwich & Parkston was abandoned at half-time because of floodlight failure. The visitors led 2-1 at the time.

Peterborough Sports lost their National League North game at home to leaders Chester 1-0.

RESULTS

FA Vase fifth round: Atherton Laburnum Rovers 2, Bourne Town 2 (Allen, Malone) – Bourne won 5-4 on penalties.

National League North: Peterborough Sports 0, Chester 1.

Southern League Premier Division Central: Banbury United 2, Spalding United 1 (Nyahwema); Bromsgrove Sporting 0, Stamford AFC 1 (Shaw).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Eastwood CFC 5, Deeping Rangers 0; Wisbech Town 2 (Falcao, Bennett), Newark Town 2.

Premier Division South: Eynesbury Rovers 2, March Town 0; St Neots Town 2, Yaxley 0.

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Harris, Thorpe), Clipstone 0.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Parson Drove 1, Harwich & Parkston 2 – match abandoned half-time; Holbeach United 3 (Ling, Wright, Gadzia), Leiston Under 23s 2; Pinchbeck United 2 (Cranfield, Cullen), Whitton United 0; Stanway Pegasus 1, FC Peterborough 0; Whittlesey Athletic 0, Haverhill Rovers 2.