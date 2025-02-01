Travesty as Peterborough Sports dominate National League North leaders Chester, but still beaten

Action from Peterborough Sports v Chester. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports were on the wrong end of a footballing travesty as they were beaten 1-0 at PIMS Park by Chester in the National League North.

Despite going into the match as underdogs against the league leaders, who were looking to record a seventh victory in a row, Sports were by far the better side; starting the game strong and staying in the ascendancy for almost the entire second half.

Despite wave after wave of second half pressure, however, Sports were left with just pride rather than points from their performance. A strike from Fin Roberts midway through the first half was enough to separate the side and keep Chester at the summit of the league, one point clear of Scunthorpe.

Sports are still tucked comfortably in 13th place in the table.

Will van Lier replacing Dan Jarvis in the starting line-up was the only change from Tuesday night’s defeat at home to Hereford.

It was Sports who started brightest with Kaine Felix firing an early effort over the bar from the right side before, after ten minutes, Max Booth hit a firm strike towards goal from the edge of the box that had to be pushed past the post.

The lively Michael Gyasi fired into the side-netting from a promising opening before Chester had their first attempt of the match. Peter Crook showed great positioning and used a strong hand to push a powerfully struck effort from Tom Peers over the bar.

Sports thought they had the lead after 23 minutes and perhaps they would have were it not for a churned up goalmouth. Gyasi shot from range, visiting ‘keeper Jimmy Storer managed to catch the firmly-hit but regulation effort, only to then spill the ball out of his hands and between his own legs. Fortunately for him, the ball held up just before crossing the line.

After that let-off, Chester got themselves ahead after 27 minutes when Peers was left in far too much space on the right-hand side. He received a long-range pass, drove towards the edge of the box and fired in a low cross for Roberts to poke home from close range.

Sports tried to hit straight back. Booth found space just inside the box but could only hit his effort pretty wildly over the bar.

Moments later, Felix was put through on the right side of the box and drew a fine save from the legs of Storer. From the resulting corner, Ryan Fryatt saw a powerful header cleared off the line.

Despite the weight of chances for the Turbines, Chester should have going into the break two goals of the good, but Roberts wasted a fantastic chance in the final seconds of the half. After finding space in behind the Sports backline, Crook raced to the edge of his area to meet him, but Roberts put far too much power on a chip over the keeper and cleared the top of the goal.

Having seen an effort from a corner cleared off the line three minutes before the end of the first half, three minutes into the second half it was de ja vu for Fryatt. On this occasion, A deep corner was sent into the box, it travelled over Fryatt but he did well to hook it - with his back to goal - goalward and once again, a blue shirt - this time Connor Woods - was on hand to head off the line.

Sports took control of almost the entirety of the second half, but were unable to turn pressure into clear-cut chances or most importantly goals.

After being firmly under the cosh for the opening 15 minutes of the half, Chester did manage a break and Sports were indebted to Fryatt for a stunning diving block when it looked certain Woods was going to slam the ball home after a lovely Chester move inside the home box.

Substitute Ben Lomax provided a renewed impetus to the Sports charge, but a series of blocks and well-timed clearance kept Sports out.

Chester almost grabbed an undeserved second in stoppage time, but Kurt Willoughby saw a free-kick from around 25 yards come crashing back off the post.

Sports have now lost two in a row, both at home, but now have a chance to put that right on Tuesday night when they are on home again to struggling Farsley Celtic. Farsley were beaten 4-1 at home by Alfreton on Saturday.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Gash, McCann, Van Lier (sub Lomax, 65 mins), Alban-Jones, Bland (sub Mukuna, 86 mins), Felix (sub Jones, 75 mins), Booth, Gyasi

Not used: Elsom, Tootle.