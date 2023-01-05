Andy Furnell (right)

But the Cuckoos insist Hayes was dismissed because he ignored the club’s policy on recruitment a few hours after he agreed the terms and conditions of the job.

Yaxley sit bottom of the Northern Premier Midlands Division with just one point from 22 games and are doomed to relegation barring a football miracle.

But club officials insist they are just one or two players away from being competitive and cite recent narrow defeats at home to title-chasers Halesowen and Spalding United as proof.

Andy Furnell, who is acting in an advisory role after stepping back from the manager’s job for personal reasons earlier this week, said: “The club met with Seb on Monday night and spelled out our policy going forward which he accepted.

"We have some good players at the club, but could do with one or two extra ones. We didn’t want to make wholesale changes and Seb agreed.

"But the next day he presented us with a list of seven or eight players he wanted to sign and to be honest some of them would struggle at the level below ours, never mind our current level.

"There were players on his list who play at step six and step seven. We play at step four and there is a big difference between that level and step five, never mind the levels below that. We also need players who can play at United Counties League level in the likely event of our relegation. We want to make sure we have a squad strong enough to compete at that level.

"We decided we needed to part ways now rather then let things fester and Seb has decided to say certain things publicly which is disappointing.

"We will appoint a new manager before the weekend game and we are confident he will buy into the club’s policy and do a great job.

"I’m sad to have stepped back from the job myself, but I have pressing personal matters that need my attention. I will still be helping the club out.”

Furnell has managed Yaxley since 2017.

Yaxley have a Midlands Division Hunts derby at St Neots on Saturday.

