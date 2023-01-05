File photo of Seb Hayes.

Hayes, who has been managing Oakham United in the Peterborough League this season, was unveiled as the new boss of the Northern Premier Midlands Division club on Wednesday afternoon after long-serving manager Andy Furnell stepped down for personal reasons.

Yaxley have just one point from 22 league games this season. They have lost 20 matches in a row and sit 20 points from safety.

But Hayes tweeted on Thursday morning saying: “I’m embarrassed writing this! Less than seven hours after giving me the job the chairman rang me and sacked me.

"One point on the board, 20 points from safety, losing 20 games on the bounce, but he says I wanted too make too many changes to the playing squad!”

A statement from Malcolm Clements, the Yaxley chairman, was still prominent on the club website this morning. He said: “All at the club wish ‘Furns’ all the best with his personal issues and would publicly like to thank him for all the hard work since taking over the position in October 2017, when he lead the team to the league title and promotion to step 4 football.