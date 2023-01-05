Yaxley boss claims he has been sacked less than seven hours after his appointment!
Well-known local football manager Seb Hayes claims he’s been sacked by troubled Yaxley FC after less than seven hours in charge!
Hayes, who has been managing Oakham United in the Peterborough League this season, was unveiled as the new boss of the Northern Premier Midlands Division club on Wednesday afternoon after long-serving manager Andy Furnell stepped down for personal reasons.
Yaxley have just one point from 22 league games this season. They have lost 20 matches in a row and sit 20 points from safety.
But Hayes tweeted on Thursday morning saying: “I’m embarrassed writing this! Less than seven hours after giving me the job the chairman rang me and sacked me.
"One point on the board, 20 points from safety, losing 20 games on the bounce, but he says I wanted too make too many changes to the playing squad!”
A statement from Malcolm Clements, the Yaxley chairman, was still prominent on the club website this morning. He said: “All at the club wish ‘Furns’ all the best with his personal issues and would publicly like to thank him for all the hard work since taking over the position in October 2017, when he lead the team to the league title and promotion to step 4 football.
"He has achieved so much in this time. ‘Furns’ will still have an integral role to play within the club. Seb is no outsider to the club, previously heading up our reserve side several seasons ago and also running youths sides at the club. Seb has experience of this level of football with a spell at Wisbech Town. Other clubs include, Holbeach, PNS to name some. He is a very talented individual with strong values and I look forward to working with him.”