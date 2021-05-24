Wittering fly past Eunice thanks to Moss hat-trick, Peterborough League Cups, Youth Cups and Junior Cups round-up

Andrew Moss scored a hat-trick for Wittering Premiair against Eunice.

They beat Eunice, Huntingdon 4-2 last weekend as Andrew Moss struck a hat-trick. Lee Croft was also on target.

The other quarter-finals take place this Saturday (May 29) as do the last eight ties in the Junior and Minor Cups.

North End Sports eased past Premier Division rivals Stilton United 3-0 to book their place in the Senior Cup knockout stages. John Yambasu (2) and Matty Oliver scored their goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Yambasu scored twice for Peterborough North End Sports against Stilton United.

Farcet beat Dreams 7-3 in a winner-takes-all clash in the Junior Cup to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final at Stanground Sports. Sam Donohoe and Antonio Del Russon both scored twice.

** Hampton Royals moved into the semi-finals of the Peterborough & District Youth Under 15 League Cup with a 3-2 win over Holbeach yesterday (May 23).

Regular marksmen Jesse Manu (2) and Dhruv Karavdra scored the goals for Hampton who face Spalding in a semi-final on June 6.

Stamford saw off Peterborough Northern Star and Spalding beat Park Farm in their quarter-finals, both by 3-1 margins. The final quarter-final between Nene and Deeping Rangers is scheduled for Wednesday (May 26).

Deeping Rangers, ICA and March Academy have joined Nene Valley in the Under 16 League Cup semi-finals. Kevin Goncales scored twice in ICA’s 5-1 win over Stamford.

**ICA strolled into the final of the Junior Alliance Under 12 Hereward Cup with a 7-0 win over Gunthorpe. Bradley Wathen bagged a hat-trick.

They will take on Thurlby in the final after the Tigers pipped March 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Werrington will tackle Bourne in the final of the Under 13 League Cup. Ewan Davies and Edward Nottle shared the Werrington goals in a 4-3 win over Holbeach.

Thorpe Wood Rangers will play Boston in the Under 14 Hereward Cup Final after a 4-2 win over Yaxley. Gerson Monterio, William Barnsley, Devon Nelson and Alfie Wright scored for the city side.