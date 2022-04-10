Wisbech Town;s stunning display in big relegation battle, Stamford AFC march on, Whittlesey Athletic are running out of time, Peterborough North End can’t beat whipping boys, former Peterborough United players scoring goals

Peterborough Sports celebrate a goal against Biggleswade. Photo: James Richardson.

The Fenmen started the day in bottom place, but scored five times in the first-half at Histon. Wisbech are now off the bottom and within three points of Histon, the team they must catch to have a chance of avoiding the drop, with three games to go.

A hat-trick from in-form Sam Bennett and strikes from Danny Draper and Sam Murphy sealed a 5-1, a first since new manager Allan Ross took over, and a first in the league since December.

Stamford’s serene progress at the other end of the table continued with a comfortable 2-0 win at Loughborough Dynamo. An early penalty from Harry Vince and an own goal delivered a sixth straight win for the Daniels who booked their play-off place last weekend.

Spalding were also 2-0 winners at Soham thanks to goals from former Posh defender Sam Cartwright and Liam Adams. Soham are now bottom, while a Tom Waumsley goal gave Yaxley a 1-1 home draw with Cambridge City.

Whittlesey Athletic’s play-off hopes in Thurlow Nunn Division One took a knock, but there was credit in a 2-1 defeat at second-placed Sheringham. Whittlesey led in the sixth minute, but the hosts hit back to take the points leaving Athletic a point outside the play-offs with one game to go.

Peterborough North End, who are reverting to Peterborough League football next season, became only the third team to drop points to bottom club Wisbech St Mary. The home side collected their third of the season from a 0-0 draw.

Former Posh goalkeeper Luke Steele scored twice as Deeping Rangers thumped Leicester Nirvana 5-1 in the United Counties Premier Division. Will Bird also scored twice with Jones De Sousa completing the scoring.

Montserrat international Spencer Weir-Daley scored for Pinchbeck in a 1-1 home draw with Quorn.

Blackstones thumped bottom club Borrowash 7-1 in Division One, but remain seven points from safety. Jack Wilson scored twice.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Southern Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports 3 (Fryatt, Sembie-Ferris, Jarvis), Biggleswade 0.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Histon 1, Wisbech 5 (Bennett 3, Murphy, Draper), Loughborough Dynamo 0, Stamford 2 (Vince, og); Soham 0, Spalding 2 (Cartwright, Adams); Yaxley 1 (Waumsley), Cambridge City 1.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Parson Drove 0, Harleston 4; Sheringham 2, Whittlesey Ath 1; Wisbech SM 0, Peterborough North End 0.

United Counties Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana 1, Deeping Rangers 5 (Steele 2, Bird 2, De Sousa); Long Eaton 7, Holbeach 0; Pinchbeck 1 (Weir-Daley), Quorn 1.