Late surge sends Peterborough Sports clear in second place

Ryan Fryatt celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Biggleswade. Photo: James Richardson.

After a goalless first half Sports powered away to win 3-0 with goals from Ryan Fryatt, Dion Sembie-Ferris and Dan Jarvis in the final quarter of the contest.

Biggleswade had missed the best chance of the first-half when former Spurs and England youth team player Dean Parrett blazed over after racing through on goal. The Turbines had a couple of chances nearing half time with efforts from Mark Jones and Ryan Fryatt, but neither could convert.

Sports were much more offensive in the second half and steadily imposed themselves on the game, carving out several chances and on 50 minutes Sembie-Ferris got a shot away that hit the inside of the post with Jones unable to get to the ball as it rolled across the goalline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dion Sembie-Ferris scores for Peterborough Sports against Biggleswade. Photo: James Richardson.

As so often this season, the catalyst for change was a double substitution on the hour mark. Michael Gash and Jarvis replaced Jones and Lamine Kaba Sherif.

A couple of excellent Dan Lawlor corners found Fryatt and Sembie-Ferris, who both failed to convert to convert, but on 66 minutes the deadlock was broken when another superb delivery by Dan Lawlor from a free kick was headed home by Fryatt.

Sports were pretty much dominating play now and were getting a lot of joy attacking down the right flank and on 71 minutes a ball by Gash found Sembie-Ferris who drove into the penalty area and unleashed an unstoppable effort.

The Turbines continued to press and they found a third on 80 minutes when the ball fell to the feet of Jarvis who made no mistake from eight yards.

Dan Jarvis celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Biggleswade. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports had the ball in the net for the fourth time on 83 minutes, but Ky Marsh-Brown was adjudged to have handled the ball before scoring.

In the end, a comfortable home win for Sports and with the news that Coalville had drawn at home to AFC Rushden & Diamonds meant the city side were now three points clear in second, albeit having played one game more. A second-placed finish guarantees home advantage throughout the play-offs.