First-team manager Leon Mettam left Wisbech by mutual consent 48 hours before a first qualifying round tie at Godmanchester Rovers, but the players responded with a 3-0 win at Godmanchester Rovers under interim manager Alex Street.

Toby Allen, Amir Ward and Silindile Tuntulawana scored the goals, but there were defeats at the same stage for Deeping Rangers, Blackstones, Holbeach United and Yaxley.

Yaxley lost to Eynesbury Rovers 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. There was another Cuckoos goal here for Matthew Harris-Hercules.

FC Peterborough score against FC Parson Drove. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Stamford AFC and Spalding United continue to shine in league action.

The Daniels have taken promotion to the Southern League Premier Division Central in their stride. It’s now five games unbeaten with three wins after a 2-0 Saturday success at Bromsgrove Sporting.

Ashton Offier fired third-placed Stamford in front seven minutes before the break before Ricky Miller sealed the win just past the hour mark.

Spalding gave won all three of their Northern Premier Midlands Division games and sit second in the table.

The Tulips saw off Coventry Sphinx 4-1 at home yesterday with James Clifton scoring twice.

Bourne Town moved up to second in Division One of the United Counties League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Lutterworth Athletic at the Abbey Lawn.

Scorers for the Wakes were James Hill-Seekings, Jake Sansby and Will Bird.

March Town have won five of six fixtures in the Premier Division South. Craig Gillies (2) and Vitor Vaz were on target in a 3-1 Saturday win over Aylestone Park for the team in fourth.

FC Peterborough couldn’t follow up their first win at Thurlow Division One North level. After seeing off FC Parson Drove 3-0 in a midweek home match,. they went down 5-2 at Haverhill Rovers yesterday.

Drove bounced back to edge Cornard in a nine-goal thriller, while Whittlesey United were beaten 3-2 at home by Holland despite goals from Kieran Hibbins and Scott Waumsley.

There are a handful of Bank Holiday Monday fixtures with Peterborough Sports, who won at Hereford yesterday, Stamford, Spalding, Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck, March Town and Yaxley all in action.

SATURDAY RESULTS

FA VASE

First qualifying round: Blackstones 1 (Rowell), Boston Town 3; Deeping Rangers 3 (Foster, Dias, og), Loughborough Students 6; Godmanchester 0, Wisbech 3 (Allen, Ward, Tuntulawana); Newark 6, Holbeach 0; Yaxley 1 (Harris-Hercules), Eynesbury 1 - Eynesbury won 5-4 on penalties.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

North Division: Hereford United 0, Peterborough Sports 1 (Fowkes).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Bromsgrove Sporting 0, Stamford AFC 2 (Offier, Miller)

NORTHERN PREMIER

Midlands Division: Spalding United 4 (Clifton 2, Hillard, Graham), Coventry Sphinx 0.

UNITED COUNTIES

Premier Division North: Kimberley MW 5, Pinchbeck United 2 (Jaine, Slater).

Premier Division South: March 3 (Gillies 2, Vaz), Aylestone Park 1.

Division One: Bourne Town 3 (Bird, Hill-Seekings, Sansby), Lutterworth Ath 0.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One North: Cornard 4, FC Parson Drove 5; Haverhill Rovers 5, FC Peterborough 2; Whittlesey Ath 2 (Waumsley, Hibbins), Holland 3.

MONDAY FIXTURES

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports v Brackley.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Nuneaton.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Cambridge City v Spalding United.

UNITED COUNTIES

Premier Division North: Pinchbeck v Deeping Rangers.