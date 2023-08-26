A Ben Fowkes goal on the half hour was enough for Sports to grab a second win of the season and move up to 14th.

Josh McCammon missed a great chance to add a second for Sports just before the break, but he blazed over.

There were two late chances for Adam Rooney to level for the Bulls, but in truth Sports defended solidly and in some comfort for the most part.

Roddy McGlinchey (blue) played well for Sports at Hereford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh loanee Ashton Fox made one terrific block midway through the second half, while another Posh player Roddy McGlinchey delivered some neat touches.

Ther were 2,510 fans present at Edgar Street. 16 of them supporting Sports.

Sports included new signing Harrison Nee in their matchday squad. He was released by Championship club Coventry City at the end of last season and had been on trial at Colchester United.

Nee came on for the final half hour.

Sports host unbeaten Brackley at PIMS Park on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).