News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Fowkes strikes as Peterborough Sports claim impressive win at former Football League club

Peterborough Sports claimed a second successive win at Hereford United in the National League North on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Aug 2023, 19:56 BST- 1 min read

A Ben Fowkes goal on the half hour was enough for Sports to grab a second win of the season and move up to 14th.

Josh McCammon missed a great chance to add a second for Sports just before the break, but he blazed over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were two late chances for Adam Rooney to level for the Bulls, but in truth Sports defended solidly and in some comfort for the most part.

Roddy McGlinchey (blue) played well for Sports at Hereford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Roddy McGlinchey (blue) played well for Sports at Hereford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Roddy McGlinchey (blue) played well for Sports at Hereford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Most Popular

Posh loanee Ashton Fox made one terrific block midway through the second half, while another Posh player Roddy McGlinchey delivered some neat touches.

Ther were 2,510 fans present at Edgar Street. 16 of them supporting Sports.

Sports included new signing Harrison Nee in their matchday squad. He was released by Championship club Coventry City at the end of last season and had been on trial at Colchester United.

Nee came on for the final half hour.

Sports host unbeaten Brackley at PIMS Park on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

Sports: Crook, Johnson, Fox, Cann, Lawlor, McGlinchey, McCammon, Pereira, Jarvis, Fowkes, Gash. Subs Elsom, Nee, Alban-Jones, Fryatt, Nicholson.

Related topics:Peterborough SportsFootball LeagueNational League North