Winning starts for Stamford and Spalding, 5-star shows from Deeping and March, Blackstones four wins from four under new manager, former Posh players on target, and a red card on debut

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Johnson scored twice for Stamford AFc at Bedworth.

Cameron Johnson scored twice as Stamford, beaten play-off semi-final finalists last season, won 2-0 at Bedworth, while second-half goals from Jordan O'Brien, former Posh man Brad Rolt and Elliot Sandy enabled Spalding to see off Daventry 3-0 at home.

It wasn’t such a good start for Yaxley though. Substitute Tom Waumsley’s goal arrived too late to stave off a 2-1 defeat at Sutton Coldfield.

All three teams are in midweek action with Stamford and Yaxley at home to Harborough and St Neots respectively on Tuesday, while Spalding travel to Cambridge City on Wednesday.

Blackstones have four wins from four matches in United Counties Division One under new manager Jon Harrison. They pipped Blidworth Welfare 2-1 away from home on Saturday thanks to first-half strikes from Joe Graham and Dami Agboola.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

March Town are top of the UCL Premier Division South after a third straight win. They put Coventry United to the sword winning 5-0 with Luis Cowie netting twice.

Deeping Rangers were also 5-0 winners in the Premier Division North. Their scorers against Heather St John were Sam Spencer, Luke Steele, Ben Seymour-Shove, Matt Sparrow and Spencer Tinkler.

Wisbech Town were beaten 5-0 at a slick Loughborough Students team at this level, but Pinchbeck followed a fine FA Cup win with a 2-0 league success at AFC Mansfield. Harry Peasgood and Andre Williams scored for the Knights.

Whittlesey Athletic opened their Thurlow Nunn Division One season with a 2-1 defeat at Diss despite taking the lead through skipper Harry Jenkins. Conor Murphy was sent off on debut.

Holbeach United conceded six at Dembenham LC and FC Parson Drove lost their first match under new manager Arran Duke 3-2 at home to Haverhill.

RESULTS

Saturday, August 13.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bedworth 0, Stamford AFC 2 (Johnson 2), Spalding Utd 3 (O’Brien, Rolt, Sandy), Daventry 0; Sutton Coldfield 2, Yaxley 1 (Waumsley).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 0, Pinchbeck 2 (Peasgood, Williams), Deeping Rangers 5 (Seymour-Shove, Spencer, Steele, Sparrow, Tinkler) Heather St John 0; Loughborough Students 5, Wisbech Town 0.

Premier Division South: March 5 (Cowie 2, Friend, Romanos, Conyard), Coventry Utd 0.

Division One: Blidworth 1, Blackstones 2 (Agboola, Graham); Bourne 0, Hucknall 2.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Debenham LC 6, Holbeach 1 (Haime); Diss 2, Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Jenkins); FC Parson Drove 2 (Jose, Pilbeam), Haverhill 3.

FIXTURESTuesday, August 16

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford AFC v Harborough, Yaxley v St Neots,

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Boston Town v Pinchbeck United.

Wednesday, August 17