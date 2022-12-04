FA Vase action from Whittlesey Athletic (Blue) v Romford. Photo: David Lowndes.

But Pinchbeck United did make club history by reaching the fourth round for the first time in the club’s history with a 1-0 win over London-based St Panteleimon at Spalding United FC.

There was a dramatic start and end to Pinchbeck’s match as Andrew Williams scored the only goal early in the game before the visitors smacked a last-gasp penalty against the crossbar. Zane Miller was shown a red card for the Knights after conceding the penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinchbeck also came through some nervy moments before booking their place in the last 32 as St Panteleimon also saw two goals disallowed for offside and hit a post.

FA Vase action from Whittlesey Athletic (Blue) v Romford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Whittlesey reached the same round they did last season - when they were beaten 6-0 by eventual winners Newport Pagnell - but were unable to progress any further again despite taking the lead in the match.

The visitors started the match brightly, but were up against an inspired Lewis Elsom in the home goal, who came off his line well to make three crucial saves to keep the scores level past the half hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opportunist Whittlesey then took the lead in the 36th minute when Romford ‘keeper Jake Anderson failed to hold Jack Carter’s free-kick from the edge of the box and Kieran Hibbins was there to smash home the rebound.

The lead lasted only seconds though as, from the very next attack, Elsom was left helpless as George Cox curled an effort into the top of the net from just inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FA Vase action from Whittlesey Athletic (Blue) v Romford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Elsom did though ensure the sides went into the break level with a good save with his feet to deny Lewis Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the second half went on, the higher-level side began to take control of the game, but Whittlesey retained a threat on the counter and it took a couple of impressive strikes to beat them.

First Smith drifted into space on the edge of the box and slotted the ball into the bottom corner before the killer blow was struck by Kristopher Newby who was allowed the time to volley the ball right in to the bottom corner from a loose ball 30 yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RESULTS

Advertisement Hide Ad

FA VASE