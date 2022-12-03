Zak Munton scored for Bourne Town against Saffron Dynamo. Photo: Tim Williams

The Tulips are still to be beaten in the Northern Premier Midlands Division – a run that stretches to 18 matches after a hard-fought 1-0 Saturday win at Suttoln Coldfield.

Former Peterborough United defender Sam Cartwright scored the only goal of the game in the first-half for the only undefeated side in the top eight tiers of English football.

And in a further boost for second-placed Spalding, leaders Stamford AFC were beaten 3-1 at Coleshill meaning the gap between the top two is down to two points and the Tulips have a game in hand.

Stamford fell behind at Coleshill, but levelled through top scorer Jonathan Margetts, but they were behind again after Jack Duffy was sent off for collecting two second-half cautions. The home side added a third goal in added time.

Third-placed Halesowen won and are level on points with Spalding, also with a game in hand on Stamford.

Bottom club Yaxley went down 3-0 at Daventry.

Deeping Rangers were knocked out of the Hinchingbrooke Cup at Godmanchester Rovers at the quarter-final stage, losing 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Will Bird shot Deeping in front on 58 minutes, but the hosts equalised 13 minutes from time.

Wisbech Town had Luke Pearson dismissed and lost a bottom six battle in the United Counties Premier Division North 5-2 at Eastwood. Charley Sanders scored twice for The Fenmen, while Jack Friend’s goal saw March Town pick up a point from a 1-1 draw in a top 10 battle in United Counties Premier Division South at Easington.

Second-placed Bourne Town extended their unbeaten Division One run to 12 matches, but they struggled after taking an early 2-0 lead over Saffron Dynamo at the Abbey Lawn through James Hill-Seekings and Zak Munton. The visitors had clawed it back to 2-1 by the end.

Blackstones also won 2-1 at home with Ryan Lennin and Edmunds Grunsteins on target against lowly Southwell City.

At Thurlow Nunn Division One North level Holbeach United fought back from 2-0 down at home to Norwich CBS to beat the fourth-placed team 3-2. Adrian Blicz, Will Barnes and Harvey Robertson scored for the Tigers with the winner from Robertson described as a ‘worldie’ by club officials.

FA VASE REPORTS AND PICS TO FOLLOW

RESULTS

December 3

FA VASE

Third round: Whittlesey Ath 1 (Hibbins), Romford 3; Pinchbeck Utd 1 (Williams), St Panteleimon 0.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter-final: Godmanchester 1, Deeping Rangers 1 (Bird) – Godmanchester won 7-6 on penalties.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Coleshill 3, Stamford AFC 1 (Margetts); Sutton Coldfield 0, Spalding Utd 1 (Cartwright); Daventry 3, Yaxley 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Eastwood 5, Wisbech 2 (Sanders 2).

Premier Division South: Easington 1, March 1 (Friend).

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Lennon, Grunsteins), Southwell 1; Bourne 2 (Munton, Hill-Seekings), Saffron Dynamo 1.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

