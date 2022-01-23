Whittlesey Athletic shook off the cobwebs to win derby game, Peterborough Sports beaten, but Stamford remain upwardly mobile, 2022 hat-trick for Deeping Rangers

Happy Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone.

The city side have suffered a first-half red card in both meetings and the harsh dismissal of midfielder Anthony Garmory for serious foul play killed the contest. It wasn’t a clever challenge by Garmory, but nor was it two-footed or high.

Whittlesey, who had free-scoring James Hill-Seekings among those on the sidelines, already led 2-0 at the time thanks to Jack Carter’s impressive penalty and a Harry Jenkins volley from a corner. Lewis Cook added a third goal early in the second-half in front of close to 200 spectators for a side who hadn’t seen competitive action since December 11.

North End kept battling with Joe Graham pulling a goal back and Dan Fountain scoring from the penalty spot in added time after Carter had scored his second for Whittlesey. Whittlesey remain fifth - the final play-off spot - eight points and three places ahead of North End who have played four more games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere Peterborough Sports could soon be nervously looking over their shoulders in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Sports went down 3-0 at Hednesford United yesterday (January 22) and with Rushden & Diamonds winning at Alvechurch the gap between Jimmy Dean’s men and those outside the play-offs was reduced to seven points.

No such issues for Stamford AFC though as their upwardly mobile march in the Northern Premer Midlands Division continued with a key victory at play-off ribals Belper.

The Daniels jumped above their victims following a 4-1 win secured by goals from Harry Vince, Micheal Frew, Jack Duffy and Connor Bartle.

Spalding, Yaxley and Wisbech were all beaten. Yaxley went down 5-0 at title-chasing Halesowen.

Deeping Rangers have started 2022 with a bang. They came from behind to win 3-1 at Selston in the United Counties Premier Division to complet a hat-trick of wins. Will Bird, Jake Brown and Jack Bloodworth scored the Deeping goals.

Bourne ended a run of three straight defeats in Division One as Jake Van Der Drift scored twice in a 3-1 home win over St Andrews.

RESULTS

Friday, January 21

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Peterborough North End 2 (Graham, Fountain), Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Carter 2, Jenkins, Cook).

Saturday, January 22

Southern League Premier Division Central: Hednesford 3, Peterborough Sports 0.

Northern Premier League: Belper 1, Stamford 4 (Vince, Frew, Duffy, Bartle); Daventry 2, Spalding 1 (Edge); Halesowen 5, Yaxley 0; Wisbech 0, Bedworth 2.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Pinchbeck 1, Gresley 5; Selston 1, Deeping Rangers 3 (Brown, Bird, Bloodworth).

Division One: Bourne 3 (Van Der Drift 2, Brooks), St Andrews 1; Dunkirk 5, Blackstones 0.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March 2 (Green, Gillies), Ely 1.