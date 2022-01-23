Whittlesey Athletic shook off the cobwebs to win derby game, Peterborough Sports beaten, but Stamford remain upwardly mobile, 2022 hat-trick for Deeping Rangers

Whittlesey Athletic shook off the cobwebs and the absence of several key players to complete a Thurlow Nunn Division One double over Peterborough North End with a 4-2 win at the Bee Arena on Friday night (January 21).

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 8:21 am
Happy Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone.

The city side have suffered a first-half red card in both meetings and the harsh dismissal of midfielder Anthony Garmory for serious foul play killed the contest. It wasn’t a clever challenge by Garmory, but nor was it two-footed or high.

Whittlesey, who had free-scoring James Hill-Seekings among those on the sidelines, already led 2-0 at the time thanks to Jack Carter’s impressive penalty and a Harry Jenkins volley from a corner. Lewis Cook added a third goal early in the second-half in front of close to 200 spectators for a side who hadn’t seen competitive action since December 11.

North End kept battling with Joe Graham pulling a goal back and Dan Fountain scoring from the penalty spot in added time after Carter had scored his second for Whittlesey. Whittlesey remain fifth - the final play-off spot - eight points and three places ahead of North End who have played four more games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Elsewhere Peterborough Sports could soon be nervously looking over their shoulders in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Sports went down 3-0 at Hednesford United yesterday (January 22) and with Rushden & Diamonds winning at Alvechurch the gap between Jimmy Dean’s men and those outside the play-offs was reduced to seven points.

No such issues for Stamford AFC though as their upwardly mobile march in the Northern Premer Midlands Division continued with a key victory at play-off ribals Belper.

The Daniels jumped above their victims following a 4-1 win secured by goals from Harry Vince, Micheal Frew, Jack Duffy and Connor Bartle.

Spalding, Yaxley and Wisbech were all beaten. Yaxley went down 5-0 at title-chasing Halesowen.

Deeping Rangers have started 2022 with a bang. They came from behind to win 3-1 at Selston in the United Counties Premier Division to complet a hat-trick of wins. Will Bird, Jake Brown and Jack Bloodworth scored the Deeping goals.

Bourne ended a run of three straight defeats in Division One as Jake Van Der Drift scored twice in a 3-1 home win over St Andrews.

RESULTS

Friday, January 21

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Peterborough North End 2 (Graham, Fountain), Whittlesey Athletic 4 (Carter 2, Jenkins, Cook).

Saturday, January 22

Southern League Premier Division Central: Hednesford 3, Peterborough Sports 0.

Northern Premier League: Belper 1, Stamford 4 (Vince, Frew, Duffy, Bartle); Daventry 2, Spalding 1 (Edge); Halesowen 5, Yaxley 0; Wisbech 0, Bedworth 2.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Pinchbeck 1, Gresley 5; Selston 1, Deeping Rangers 3 (Brown, Bird, Bloodworth).

Division One: Bourne 3 (Van Der Drift 2, Brooks), St Andrews 1; Dunkirk 5, Blackstones 0.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March 2 (Green, Gillies), Ely 1.

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Diss , Parson Drove 1.

Peterborough