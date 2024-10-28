Top side suffer costly Rams raid and a mixed bag of cup results for Peterborough League teams

Action from Park Farm Pumas A 3, Elsea Park Eagles (blue) 4 in Division Three of the Peterborough League. Photo David Lowndes.

​Stanground Cardea Sports wasted a great chance to open up a three-point lead at the top of the Peterborough League Premier Division.

​The city side were 1-0 up at the break at lowly Ramsey Town courtesy of a Kieran Hibbins penalty, but the home side found an equaliser in the second-half.

Stanground Cardea still lead the way, but regular title challengers Uppingham Town are now within a point after a 5-2 success over Chatteris Town.

Dean Giglio, Metehan Eskikoy and Lewis Saunders scored for fourth-placed Whittlesey Athletic Reserves in a 3-1 win over Leverington Sports, while in the only other top-flight match to take place Liam Bonohis scored twice for Sawtry in a 3-0 win at Oakham United.

In Division One Stamford Bels are now 10 points clear after picking up a 12th win in 12 matches. It was tough against bottom club Whittlesey Development with Louie Roberts grabbing the only goal of the game.

Whaplode Drove saw off Hampton United 5-1 in a game between two top-four sides. Local non-league legend Avelino Vieira was among the Whaplode scorers.

Top two in Division Two Bourne Town Reserves and Sutton Bridge fought out a 2-2 draw and third-placed Netherton United Reserves won a remarkable game 6-5 at Park Farm Reserves. Neilas Srebalius hit a hat-trick for Netherton with Nfamara Njie scoring twice for Park Farm.

Jack Watson claimed a hat-trick as Division Three leaders South Lincs Swifts made it nine wins in nine games with a 6-0 victory against Whaplode Drove Reserves.

Lewis Brown and Titas Kaupa were among the scorers for Park Farm A as they went down 4-3 to Elsea Park Eagles.

In Division Four ICA Sports took advantage of cup action for most of the leading teams to move second with a 6-1 romp at Alconbury Weald.

Cameron Guest scored four for the city side with Jamie Cogings and Chris Eley also on target. ICA are unbeaten and just a point behind table-topping Thorpe Wood Rangers.

Peterborough Rangers Reserves climbed three places to fourth with a 10-1 hammering of Wittering Reserves. There was a hat-trick for Carlos Djalo and two goals for Kyle Gray.

CUP ACTION

Thorpe Wood were busy beating higher-level King’s Cliffe 4-0 in a Northants Area Cup tie. Thomas Klinkovics, Ethan O’Hanlon, Alfie Wright and Gavin Wong were the scorers for the city side.

A Joseph Kelly goal was enough to give Netherton United victory over Brixworth All Saints in the Northants Lower Junior Cup.

Glinton & Northborough beat Woodford Wolves 4-0 in the same competition, and Jordan Kirchin scored twice as Crowland won 3-2 at Colsterworth in the Lincs Junior Cup, but Premier Division title challengers FC Peterborough Reserves lost 3-1 at Roade in the Northants Junior Cup.

In the Peterborough League’s Junior Cup Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves pipped Division Three rivals Stamford AFC Reserves 3-2 thanks to goals from Ellis Maston, Lewis Collins and Charlie Webb.