Top side suffer costly Rams raid and a mixed bag of cup results for Peterborough League teams
The city side were 1-0 up at the break at lowly Ramsey Town courtesy of a Kieran Hibbins penalty, but the home side found an equaliser in the second-half.
Stanground Cardea still lead the way, but regular title challengers Uppingham Town are now within a point after a 5-2 success over Chatteris Town.
Dean Giglio, Metehan Eskikoy and Lewis Saunders scored for fourth-placed Whittlesey Athletic Reserves in a 3-1 win over Leverington Sports, while in the only other top-flight match to take place Liam Bonohis scored twice for Sawtry in a 3-0 win at Oakham United.
In Division One Stamford Bels are now 10 points clear after picking up a 12th win in 12 matches. It was tough against bottom club Whittlesey Development with Louie Roberts grabbing the only goal of the game.
Whaplode Drove saw off Hampton United 5-1 in a game between two top-four sides. Local non-league legend Avelino Vieira was among the Whaplode scorers.
Top two in Division Two Bourne Town Reserves and Sutton Bridge fought out a 2-2 draw and third-placed Netherton United Reserves won a remarkable game 6-5 at Park Farm Reserves. Neilas Srebalius hit a hat-trick for Netherton with Nfamara Njie scoring twice for Park Farm.
Jack Watson claimed a hat-trick as Division Three leaders South Lincs Swifts made it nine wins in nine games with a 6-0 victory against Whaplode Drove Reserves.
Lewis Brown and Titas Kaupa were among the scorers for Park Farm A as they went down 4-3 to Elsea Park Eagles.
In Division Four ICA Sports took advantage of cup action for most of the leading teams to move second with a 6-1 romp at Alconbury Weald.
Cameron Guest scored four for the city side with Jamie Cogings and Chris Eley also on target. ICA are unbeaten and just a point behind table-topping Thorpe Wood Rangers.
Peterborough Rangers Reserves climbed three places to fourth with a 10-1 hammering of Wittering Reserves. There was a hat-trick for Carlos Djalo and two goals for Kyle Gray.
CUP ACTION
Thorpe Wood were busy beating higher-level King’s Cliffe 4-0 in a Northants Area Cup tie. Thomas Klinkovics, Ethan O’Hanlon, Alfie Wright and Gavin Wong were the scorers for the city side.
A Joseph Kelly goal was enough to give Netherton United victory over Brixworth All Saints in the Northants Lower Junior Cup.
Glinton & Northborough beat Woodford Wolves 4-0 in the same competition, and Jordan Kirchin scored twice as Crowland won 3-2 at Colsterworth in the Lincs Junior Cup, but Premier Division title challengers FC Peterborough Reserves lost 3-1 at Roade in the Northants Junior Cup.
In the Peterborough League’s Junior Cup Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves pipped Division Three rivals Stamford AFC Reserves 3-2 thanks to goals from Ellis Maston, Lewis Collins and Charlie Webb.