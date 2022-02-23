The Peterborough United team I’d pick for ‘Mission Impossible’ at Fulham. Would you recall Sammie Szmodics?

In terms of challenges in your first ever match in senior management, they don’t come much bigger than this for Matthew Etherington.

He will be hoping to get a tune out of the players though, in a similar way the club did against Fulham in the home meeting when they were undeservedly beaten.

Mark Beevers and Jack Taylor remain out injured but Harrison Burrows is available again.

I have stuck with the 4-3-3 formation but tweaked some of the personnel.

1. STEVEN BENDA The on-loan goalkeeper apologised to his teammates for not saving Louie Sibley's winning goal at Derby but he stills remains the only player signed in January that has improved the side without a shadow of a doubt.

2. BALI MUMBA The versatile defender will be pressed into service at left-back given the suspension of Hayden Coulson. His second half performance at Derby is a worry but he remains the only option.

3. FRANKIE KENT Outstanding in the last match. Did not deserve to be on the losing side.

4. JOSH KNIGHT Has put together a string of solid performances since his Cardiff nightmare. Looks so much better in a back two rather than a three.