Stilton defy their own manager to win the ‘match of the day,’ Netherton beaten, but great starts for newly-promoted sides

Ali Nyang attempts a header in Stilton United's 3-2 win over Moulton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bartlett had predicted Stilton would be no match for the strengthened title favourites after a poor pre-season, but instead they won 3-2.

Kyial West scored twice for the hosts with Jordan Fiddes also on target. Ian Bradbury and Ash Coddington replied for Harrox.

Bartlett said: “It was a tremendous effort by everyone as we were down to a bare 12 fit players. I was happy to be proved wrong by them!”

Action from Stilton United (red) v Moulton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.

Perennial title challengers Netherton United also slipped up on opening day. They went down 2-1 at Long Sutton Athletic after travelling without numerous first-choice players because of holidays, injuries and self-isolation issues.

“We still played okay,” Netherton manager Jon Harrison said. “Two mistakes cost us.”

One bright spot for the city side was a goal for returning star Dan Fountain, although it came after Long Sutton goals from Ryan Alexander and Cameron Lee. Fountain started the season with Peterborough North End.

There was a good start to life in the Premier Division for newly-promoted sides Oundle Town, Stamford Bels and Wittering Premiair.

Nathan Rudman cracked a hat-trick in Oundle’s 5-0 win at Leverington, while Scott Lock, Louie Roberts, Kyle Scott and Josh Dowell netted in Bels’ 4-1 triumph at Crowland.