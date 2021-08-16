Stilton defy their own manager to win the ‘match of the day,’ Netherton beaten, but great starts for newly-promoted sides
Stilton United pipped Moulton Harrox in the big match on opening day in the Peterborough Premier Division and proved their own manager Chris Bartlett wrong in the process!
Bartlett had predicted Stilton would be no match for the strengthened title favourites after a poor pre-season, but instead they won 3-2.
Kyial West scored twice for the hosts with Jordan Fiddes also on target. Ian Bradbury and Ash Coddington replied for Harrox.
Bartlett said: “It was a tremendous effort by everyone as we were down to a bare 12 fit players. I was happy to be proved wrong by them!”
Perennial title challengers Netherton United also slipped up on opening day. They went down 2-1 at Long Sutton Athletic after travelling without numerous first-choice players because of holidays, injuries and self-isolation issues.
“We still played okay,” Netherton manager Jon Harrison said. “Two mistakes cost us.”
One bright spot for the city side was a goal for returning star Dan Fountain, although it came after Long Sutton goals from Ryan Alexander and Cameron Lee. Fountain started the season with Peterborough North End.
There was a good start to life in the Premier Division for newly-promoted sides Oundle Town, Stamford Bels and Wittering Premiair.
Nathan Rudman cracked a hat-trick in Oundle’s 5-0 win at Leverington, while Scott Lock, Louie Roberts, Kyle Scott and Josh Dowell netted in Bels’ 4-1 triumph at Crowland.
Will Harris scored both goals as Wittering Pemiair beat Holbeach United Reserves 2-0.