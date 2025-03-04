Stamford Bels are the first Peterborough League champions, while Crowland Town make it 13 wins in a row

Stamford Bels (orange) in action earlier this season at Netherton United. Photo David Lowndes.

​Stamford Bels dropped their first points of the season on Saturday, but it was still enough for them to clinch the Peterborough League Division One title with four games still to play.

​After 19 straight wins Bels were held to a 1-1 draw at Whaplode Drove Rovers, but the point moved them 19 points clear of closest rivals Netherton United who only have six games left to play.

Steven Jucikas opened the scoring for the home side with David Atkinson equalising for Bels.

Peterborough Rangers are going well at this level. They haven’t lost since November, a run extended by a 4-1 win over Yaxley Reserves as Stachys Scott scored twice on his debut.

Crowland Town beat Oakham United 5-1 to make it 13 wins in a row in the Premier Division. Archie Rickards (2), Harry Grigas, Jordan Kirchin and Harry Tidswell scored the goals for Crowland who are eight points behind leaders Uppingham Town, but with six games in hand.

The game between reigning top-flight champions Moulton Harrox and second-placed Stanground Cardea Sports was abandoned following a serious injury to a home player.

Netherton United Reserves need a maximum of six points from five games to clinch the Division Two title after a 4-1 beating of Tydd at The Grange. Kondwani Kumwenda, Jack Bedwell, Oliver Goymour and Sam Stephens scored the goals.

Wittering have a grip on the Division Three title race. They scored five first-half goals in a 5-1 win over King’s Cliffe to move three points clear at the top.

Stanground Sports Reserves gave Wittering a big helping hand by coming from behind to beat challengers South Lincs Swifts 2-1.

Nuno Marujo’s hat-trick helped Netherton United A to a 6-0 win over Ramsey Town Reserves.

Second-place ICA Sports kept the pressure up on inactive Division Four leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers with a 5-2 win over NXT Gen. Cameron Guest (2), Ryan Guest, Jamie Cogings and Scott Westley scored for a team who have not lost any of 17 league games.

Sebastian Mills hit a hat-trick for bottom club Peterborough Lions Black, but they were still beaten 5-4 by Hampton United A.