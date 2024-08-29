Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Stamford Bels hit Glinton & Northborough for six in a battle between two teams with 100% winning records in Peterborough League Division One.

Josh Dowell (2), Zak Treweek, Harrison Mcloughlin, Finley Sewell and Alfie Winters scored the goals for Bels in a 6-1 win. Zac Treweek had scored the only goal of the game for Bels at Yaxley Reserves on Saturday. They have won their opening six games of the season and lead the division by three points from Whaplode Drove Rovers, who beat Netherton United 4-0 in a midweek fixture, and Glinton & Northborough. Bels finished ninth in the Premier Division last season and requested a demotion to Division One because of concerns over their playing strength which was granted by the League.

City rivals Peterborough Rangers and Hampton United fought out a 5-5 thriller. Josh Pike completed his Hampton hat-trick with a 90th minute penalty to force the draw after Kyle Gray hit a hat-trick for Rangers. Pike then scored twice more as Hampton fought out another exciting draw, 3-3 at Park Farm Pumas on Tuesday.

PREMIER DIVISION

Action from Stanground Cardea Sports v Leverington Sports (orange) at Stanground Academy. Photo David Lowndes

Deeping Rangers Reserves stayed top of the table despite a first defeat of the season, 3-1 at Oakham United on Tuesday. The leaders had dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw with Uppingham at the weekend.

Unbeaten sides Stanground Sports Cardea and FC Peterborough Res couldn’t take advantage as they fought out a 2-2 draw on the same night. Patryk Huczko and Domingos Sanha scored for FC Peterborough with Kieran Hibbins and Josh Staggs replying. Stanground Cardea had crushed Leverington Sports 7-0 on Saturday with Joe Graham claiming a first-minute goal on his way to a hat-trick. Gianni Forcellati scored twice with Cameron Hibbins and Charlie Bosett also on target

FC Peterborough had maintained their own unbeaten record with a 4-1 home win over Holbeach United Reserves. Liam Oliver-Smith, Filip Czerwonka, Adil Aziz and Evander Jose scored their goals.

ROUND-UP

South Lincs Swifts scored 29 goals in their first three Division Three matches. They sent 12 past Sawtry Reserves last Saturday with David Gos scoring four of them in the final quarter of the match, but could only manage one goal as they won their fourth straight match 1-0 at Whaplode Drove Reserves on Wednesday. Charlie Ford scored that goal.

Wittering have also won their first four games at this level, the latest 2-1 at home to Stanground Cardea Reserves on Tuesday when Liam Reilly and Will Chamberlain scored the goals.

Hampton United ‘A’ were the biggest winners in Division Four, 11-0 over Moulton Chapel with Evan Walters and Benjamin Calvo Otterwell scoring two apiece.

Unbeaten city sides ICA Sports and Thorpe Wood Rangers fought out a 2-2 Saturday draw. Nyall Hobourn and Cameron Guest scored for ICA with Chris Down and Ashleigh Baldwin replying for Thorpe Wood

Thorpe Wood won 2-1 at Peterborough Rangers Reserves and ICA hammered Stamford Lions Reserves 7-1 in Tuesday games. Ryan Guest claimed a hat-trick for ICA with Chris Down and Thomas Klinkovics on target for Thorpe Wood.