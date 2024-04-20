Bourne Town FC celebrate their United Counties Division One title success. Photo Chris Lowndes.

The Tulips now need to win their final game at home to 15th-placed Coleshill next Saturday (April 27) when sole rivals Anstey Nomads host ninth-placed Sutton Coldfield Town. Anstey pipped Coleshill 2-1 with a late goal on Saturday.

Riley O’Sullivan bagged a hat-trick at Khalsa with Peterborough United loanee Tyler Winters, former Posh player Kyle Barker, James Clifton and Jordan Graham also on target as Spalding completed their biggest win of the season.

Stamford AFC have taken their play-off challenge to the final day of the Southern League Premier Division Central season, in their first season at this level.

A penalty from Will Glennon before the break and a second-half strike from Harry Vince steered Stamford to 2-0 win against Hitchin in front of over 600 fans at the Zeeco Stadium, and on manager Graham Drury’s birthday.

Stamford would probably need to win at play-off rivals Mickleover Sports to finish in a play-off spot. A draw would only work if the other contenders Redditch and Stratford both lose. The Daniels have won five of their last six games so will travel with confidence.

March Town lost their United Counties Premier Division South play-off semi-final 4-0 at Racing Club Warwick and Blackstones will not compete in the Division One play-offs after a 1-1 draw at Newark Town. Stones needed to win and receive help from elsewhere and neither thing happened.

Bourne Town received the Division One Trophy after their final game of the season against Harrowby Town. They won 1-0 with a Henry Dunn goal in the first-half. It was a 34th league win of the season for Bourne who have a game to play at Clifton All Whites next Saturday.

Johnny Alflatt has been confirmed as permanent manager of Premier Division North side Deeping Rangers.

Holbeach United confirmed a sixth-place finish – one place outside the play-offs- in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League with a 3-1 success at Stanway Pegasus.

Whittlesey Athletic lost their final game 2-1 at Haverhill Borough and are likely to finish 16th.

Peterborough Sports went down 3-1 at home to Chorley in their final National League North game of the season.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 1 (Jarvis), Chorley 3.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 2 (Vince, Glennon), Hitchin Town 0.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Sporting Khalsa 1, Spalding United 7 (O’Sullivan 3, Winters, Barker, Clifton, Graham).

United Counties League

Premier Division South

Play-off semi-final: Racing Club Warwick 4, March Town 0.

Division One: Bourne Town 1 (Dunn), Harrowby United 0; Newark Town 1, Blackstones 1.

Thurlow Nunn League