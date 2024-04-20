Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Chorley. Photo David Lowndes.

Chorley completed a fourth-place finish in National League North with a 3-1 win at PIMS Park in front of close to 500 fans, but Sports should be happy enough with 15th place in just a second season in exalted company

Size matters at this level and Sports are smaller than most. They beat last season’s points tally of 58 by one so progress has been made.

Lillianna Armstrong reports from Saturday’s game...

‘Despite securing their National League North status in the penultimate league game last weekend, Peterborough Sports couldn’t find a win to close off their 2023/24 campaign as promotion-chasing Chorley FC came to town.

‘Sports played some good football during the first half with Josh McCammon and Michael Gash both seeing decent chances well blocked by the Chorley defence.

"However, it was The Magpies that broke the deadlock towards the back end of the first half. On 40 minutes, Mark Ellis headed home a pinpoint Adam Blakeman free kick delivery from close range. In first half stoppage time, the visitors increased their lead when Sheffield United loanee Frank Maguire slammed home a decent effort from just outside the area.

‘The Turbines came out for the second half with a little bit more fire in the bellies, but this was extinguished just 3 minutes after the restart as Chorley grabbed their third goal of the afternoon. Carlton Ubaezuonu was found free in the area by a cross from Justin Johnson and he had the simple task of heading home from six yards.

Mark Jones (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports v Chorley. Photo David Lowndes.

‘The introduction of young guns Sidney Pereira and Kellan Hickinson added a bit of spark for Sports and they found themselves a consolation goal in added time when a trademark finish from just inside the area from Dan Jarvis found the bottom corner.’

Peterborough Sports (5-3-2): Crook 6; McCammon 6 (Pereira 65’), Fryatt 7, Johnson 6, McAuley 6, Tootle 6 (Meyer 54’ 5); Ahui 6, Alban-Jones 6, Jarvis 6; Gash 6, (Hickinson 77’), Jones 6.

Subs not used: Elsom & Miles

Chorley FC (4-3-3): Urwin; Henley (Whitehouse 54’), Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman; Calveley, Hazelhurst (Moyo 77’), Maguire; Johnson, Sampson (Horbury 60’), Ubaezuonu.

Subs not used: Smith & Glynn.