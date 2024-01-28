Football action from Peterborough Sports v Scunthorpe. Photo: David Lowndes.

Stamford are a point from a play-off place in the Southern Premier Central Division after a 3-1 win at the Zeeco Stadium against nine-man Coalville Town.

And Spalding are a point from top spot in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Corby Town.

Coalville’s goalkeeper was dismissed early in the game at Stamford and yet the visitors took the lead 10 minutes later.

New Stamford AFC signing Flo Tsagium. Photo: Rob O'Brien.

But goals from Jack Duffy and James Blunden, in a three-minute spell, had the Daniels in front and Duffy added a third goal after the break before Coalville had a second player sent off in added time.

Stamford had new signing, forward Flo Tsagium from Royston Town, on the substitutes’ bench.

Sam Bennett scored twice for Spalding either side of a Corby leveller. The winner arrived nine minutes from time.

But there was anger after the game as Tulips star Riley O’Sullivan reported he had suffered racist abuse from a spectator. He was thankful to Corby for swiftly identifying the culprit, ejecting him from the ground and banning him from the stadium.

Deeping Rangers benefitted from an early red card in their game at Eastwood in the United Counties Premier Division North. The hosts lost a man to a professional foul on 11 minutes and two minutes later Joe Cole swept home for Deeping. Tom Waumsley added a second goal in the second half as Deeping move above Eastwood into seventh, one place outside the play-offs.

Play-off chasing March Town needed a 93rd minute goal from Matthew Foy to avoid a shock home defeat against the bottom club in the Premier Division South, Leicester Nirvana, while Yaxley eased to a 3-1 home win against Easington Sports thanks to goals from Rio Henson, Ashton Haslam and Julinho Gomes. It was a first win in eight games for the Cuckoos.

Bourne Town’s seemingly unstoppable march to the Division One title continued with a 3-1 success at Selston. There was an own goal to add to strikes from Will Bird and James Seekings.

And Blackstones still fancy their chances of a play-off spot after a 1-0 win at Southwell City secured by a second-half Scott Waumsley goal.

There were defeats in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League for FC Peterborough, FC Parson Drove and Whittlesey Athletic and a 0-0 draw for Holbeach United. Matt Simpson scored the Whittlesey goal in a 2-1 home loss to Whitton Albion.

Holbeach remain a point outside the play-off places.

Peterborough Sports lost their big game in the National North League against Jimmy Dean’s Scunthorpe United 1-0 at PIMS Park.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 3 (Duffy 2, Blunden), Coalville Town 1.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Corby Town 1, Spalding United 2 (Bennett 2).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Eastwood CFC 0, Deeping Rangers 2 (Cole, Waumsley); Pinchbeck United 0, Kimberley Miners Welfare 2.

Premier Division South: March Town 1 (Foy), Leicester Nirvana 1; Yaxley 3 (Gomes, Haslam, Henson), Easington Sports 1.

Division One: Selston 1, Bourne Town 3 (Bird, Seekings, og); Southwell City 0, Blackstones 1 (Waumsley).

Thurlow Nunn League