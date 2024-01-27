Peterborough Sports' skipper Mark Jones was forced out of the game against Scunthorpe with a nasty head injury. Photo: David Lowndes.

It meant a winning return to Lincoln Road for legendary Sports’ manager Jimmy Dean whose Scunthorpe side still have plenty of ground to make up up on leaders Tamworth Team.

A 17th minute goal won the day for the visitors in front of a crowd in excess of 800, a number boosted by a big away following.

Lillianna Armstrong reports from PIMS Park...

Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Scunthorpe. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports’ five-game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of former manager Jimmy Dean and his Scunthorpe United side.

Sports were without on-loan forward Dion Sembie-Ferris who was ineligible to face his parent club and Cuba Meyer came in to replace Matt Tootle, who had picked up an injury in the midweek draw against Alfreton. There was a welcome return to the squad for Dan Jarvis and Connor Johnson who were given a place on the bench after spells on the sidelines with injury.

Sports had the first, and probably one of their best chances of the whole game within the first five minutes. Scunthorpe goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons was caught off his line and by Hugh Alban-Jones who took aim at goal from about 40 yards out. The effort looked to be heading in, but it was cleared in the nick of time by defender Reagan Ogle to deny Sports a dream start. A few minutes later, Jordan Nicholson saw an effort from around 25 yards fizz just past Fitzsimons’s post.

Scunthorpe then had a few chances of their own and their breakthrough came on 17 minutes when Callum Roberts put them ahead. Roberts was allowed the space to drive into the box, cut in onto his favoured left foot and smash the ball home, beating Sports’ keeper Peter Crook at his near post.

Legendary Peterborough Sports' manager Jimmy Dean was back at PIMS Park with his Scunthorpe United side. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was a great opportunity for Sports to get on level terms just two minutes later when a pinpoint cross from Meyer found the free head of Mark Jones but he couldn't direct his effort goal-wards. Unfortunately, Jones was then forced off with a nasty looking head injury and replaced by Ben Fowkes on 23 minutes. It was Fowkes who had a decent chance to find the net on 28 minutes when he did well to beat his man in the area however, his effort that then followed was tame and claimed easily by Fitzsimons.

It was still all to play for for Sports as they entered the second half with just the one goal deficit. The Turbines were dealt another injury blow though on 49 minutes when wingback Meyer pulled up and had to be replaced by Matty Miles.

On 56 minutes, it looked as though Scunthorpe had doubled their lead after a free kick from Michael Clunan was headed down in the area and then diverted towards the back of the net, but Michael Gash was there to excellently clear it off the line in the nick of time.

Sports’ centre half Ryan Fryatt then latched onto the ball in the area and saw a decent shot on the turn cause a few problems, but it was well held by Fitzsimons on 65 minutes. Both Josh McCammon and substitute Miles saw two chances in quick succession well blocked by the Scunthorpe defence on 73 minutes. Scunthorpe stood firm and saw out the win as they continue to chase Tamworth at the top of the table. Despite the loss, Sports do not move and remain in 15th place with a number of games in hand on several sides. A trip up north to Spennymoor Town awaits next Saturday for Sports.

Sports: Peter Crook, Ryan Fryatt, Dan Lawlor, Josh McCammon, Mark Jones (Fowkes 23’), Jordan Nicholson (Jarvis 83’), Hugh Alban-Jones, Ashton Fox, Cuba Meyer (Miles 49’), Kaine Felix, Michael Gash. Unused subs: Elsom, Johnson.