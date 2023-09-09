News you can trust since 1948
Spalding United lose a shootout in Sheffield, Stamford lose an unbeaten record, a hat-trick of cup losses and Pinchbeck lost 11-0!

Spalding United bowed out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle after a penalty shootout defeat at Sheffield FC.
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Sep 2023, 23:13 BST- 2 min read
The tie went to spot-kicks after the hosts had cancelled out Jordan Graham’s first-half opener for the Tulips to force a 1-1 draw. Sheffield won the shootout 4-3.

Spalding had parted company with long-serving goalkeeper Michael Duggan before the match.

Stamford AFC lost their unbeaten record in the Southern League Premier Division Central as two goals in the final 20 minutes gave Halesowen, who were promorted alongside the Daniels last season, a 2-0 win.

Jack Carter (left) scored for Whittlesey Athletic v Wivenhoe.Jack Carter (left) scored for Whittlesey Athletic v Wivenhoe.
Bourne Town, March Town and Wisbech Town were all beaten in the United Counties League Cup, while Pinchbeck United conceded 11 goals in a Premier Division North game at home to mid-table Loughborough Students.

Deeping Rangers led Eastwood twice in their Premier Division North match through goals from Tom Waumsley and Avelino Vieira, but the match finished 2-2.

Riley Nicholson-Barfoot scored twice as Yaxley came back from 2-1 down to beat GNG Oadby 5-2 at home in the Premier Division South.

Sixth-placed Holbeach United are doing best of the local teams in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League. Connor Pilbeam scored twice in a 4-1 win over Needham Mark Under 23s.

Jack Carter and Matt Carter scored in Whittlesey Athletic’s 2-2 home draw with Wivenhoe, while FC Peterborough picked up just their fourth point of the season from a 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Whitton.

Domingos Vaz Ferreira Sanha and Abulai Vaz Ferrreira Sanha scored for the city side.

Sports beaten

RESULTSSaturday, September 9

FA TROPHY

First qualifying round: Sheffield 1, Spalding United 1 (Graham) – Sheffield won 4-3 on penalties.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

North Division: Tamworth 3, Peterborough Sports 0

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Halesowen 2, Stamford AFC 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup: Aylestone Park 5, March Town 1 (Williams); Kimberley MW 4, Wisbech Town 0; Radford 2, Bourne Town 1 (Munton),

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 2 (Vieira, Waumsley), Eastwood 2; Pinchbeck United 0, Loughborough Students 11.

Premier Division South: Yaxley 5 (Barfoot-Nicholson 2, Gomes, Williams, Henson), GNG Oadby 2.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One North: Haverhill B 0, FC Parson Drove 0; Holbeach Utd 4 (Pilbeam 2, Prentice, Frost), Needham M U23s 1; Whittlesey Ath 2 (J. Carter, M. Carter), Wivenhoe 2; Whitton 2, FC Peterborough 2 (D. Sanha, A. Sanha) .

