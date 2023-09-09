Josh McCammon (orange) of Peterborough Sports was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty at Tamworth.

A disastrous start ruined the day for Sports who were 2-0 down after five minutes before Tamworth claimed a third goal 12 minutes from time.

The win moved Tamworth to the top of the table after a bizarre conclusion to the Scunthorpe v Buxton clash which was abandoned because of heavy rain deep into added time with the visitors 2-1 ahead.

For Sports it was another afternoon to forget, writes Lillianna Armstrong. There was only one change to the XI that battled to earn a point against Curzon Ashton on Tuesday night with captain Mark Jones coming in to replace the injured Harrison Nee.

Sports still had defenders Ashton Fox and Connor Johnson at their disposal despite the two of them receiving red cards in the Curzon game. Those three-game bans start on Monday.

In the sweltering heat, the game started in the worst possible way for The Turbines when the hosts went ahead with just 2 minutes on the clock. Winger Kyle Finn whipped in an inch perfect cross which was met by the free head of Ty Deacon who made no mistake of nodding home from close range.

There was case of deja vu as just 3 minutes later, Tamworth found themselves two in front through a second goal as Deacon headed home another Fim cross.

On the 15 minute mark, Sports were able to break the Tamworth defensive line which allowed forward Ben Fowkes to run onto the ball. He got himself into a good position to deliver a teasing cross however, no one was in the area to meet it.

There were a number of Sports corners but none of them really caused too much danger for the Tamworth defence. There were shouts for a Sports penalty on 36 minutes when Josh McCammon seemed to be brought down in the area however, the referee waved away the appeals.

The second half started with Sports looking to somehow reduce the deficit and get back into the game. On 49 minutes, midfielder Roddy McGlinchey did well to work some space for a shot just outside the area, but it was well blocked.

Substitutes Jordan Nicholson and Dan Jarvis certainly added some fight and a spark to a team that were desperate to get a goal.

On 68 minutes, Nicholson played an excellent ball into the path of Fowkes who had eyes for goal, but his left-footed effort that followed was tame and easily collected by Tamworth keeper Jas Singh.

Tamworth’s third goal came on 78 minutes. Substitute Dan Creaney was on hand at the end of a quick counter attack to somehow squeeze a shot past Peter Crook from a tight angle. The hosts could have had another goal, but was on hand to produce two brilliant saves, one after the other, with applause coming from all fans around the ground for his heroics.

The Turbines who can now look ahead to two cup ties. First up, they look to retain the Maunsell Cup when they face Northampton Town at PIMS Park on Tuesday night (September 12, 7.45pm).

They then host Step 3 side Redditch United in the FA Cup Second Qualifying Round on Saturday (September 16).

Sports: Peter Crook, Connor Johnson, MIchael Gash, Ashton Fox (sub Jordan Nicholson, 58 mins), Matty Miles (sub Dan Jarvis, 69 mins), Cuba Meyer, Dan Lawlor, Josh McCammon, Roddy McGlinchey, Ben Fowkes, Mark Jones (sub Hugh Alban-Jones, 80 mins),