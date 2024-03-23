Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Blyth Spartans. Photo David Lowndes.

Leaders Harborough Town were at Spalding for a game between the top two and a goal just before the break from Riley O’Sullivan looked to have given the hosts victory.

But Harborough equalised with a 95th minute strike from former Stamford AFC man Jake Duffy to claim a point and preserve top spot in front of an excellent crowd of 605. To rub salt into Spalding’s wounds they lost second spot on goal difference to Anstey Nomads.

Spalding are at home to seventh-placed Lye Town on Tuesday (March 26, 7.45pm) when Harborough travel to Walsall Wood and Anstey host play-off chasers Quorn.

Peterborough Sports joint manager Michael Gash (orange) doesn't look happy with a red card for teammate Ryan Fryatt. Photo David Lowndes.

Stamford AFC punished visitors Leiston for a first-half red card with a 3-0 Southern Premier Division Central win at the Zeeco Stadium. Debutant winger Rhys Hilton, a Friday night signing, contributed a goal and an assist. Harry Vince and Tommy Siddons also scored for the seventh-placed Daniels.

Bourne Town are now four points from the United Counties Division One title after a comfortable 2-0 success at West Bridgford. Goals in the first 25 minutes from Will Bird and James Hill-Seekings secured win number 30 from 34 matches for the Wakes.

Bourne should move even closer to the silverware on Tuesday when they visit Sandiacre Town, a team thumped 5-0 by Blackstones on their own turf today. Nathan Rudman bagged a hat-trick for Stones who retained their slim hopes of a play-off finish.

Back-to-back wins have lifted Pinchbeck United off the bottom of the Premier Division North table. A goal from Ben Robson was enough to deliver a shock win at sixth-placed Eastwood.

Wisbech Town fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 Newark & Sherwood United with goals from Michael Frew and Andre Williams, but it’s six defeats in a row and four games without a goal for Deeping Rangers who went down 1-0 at FA Vase semi-finalists Lincoln United.

A first-half goal from Matthew Foy was enough for March Town to consolidate their position in the Premier Division South play-off places at the expense of Lutterworth Town, while Yaxley put up a strong showing at champions-elect Wellingborough Town before accepting a 3-2 defeat.

Top scorer Matthew Hercules-Harris gave Yaxley a surprise lead and, after two home goals, Juilinho Gomes made it 2-2 before Wellingborough claimed a winning goal late on. Yaxley ‘keeper Quincy Shorunmu saved a penalty. Harris-Hercules had also scored in a 1-1 midweek draw at Oadby.

Holbeach United are one point and two places outside the Thurlow Nunn Division One North play-offs after a fine 4-2 success at Harwich & Parkston, a team they had failed to beat at home in their previous game. Tommy Hoyle scored twice for the Tigers with Ryan Cook and Will Barnes also on target.

Whittlesey Athletic drew 3-3 at AFC Sudbury Reserves, while free-scoring FC Parson Drove followed a 3-3 midweek home draw with Cornard United with a 6-3 win at Wivenhoe Town today. Tommy Hunt (2) and Matteo Perkins scored against Cornard.

FC Peterborough claimed a second successive win. Goals from Vitor Vaz and Adam Mahmood sealed a 2-0 victory at home to Swaffham Town.

Ten-man Peterborough Sports drew 2-2 at home to Blyth Spartans in the National League North. Substitute Matt Tootle equalised with a brilliant strike from the last kick of the game. Dan Jarvis also scored.

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 2 (Jarvis, Tootle), Blyth Spartans 2.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 3 (Siddons, Hilton, Vince), Leiston 0

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Spalding United 1 (O’Sullivan), Harborough Town 1.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Eastwood CFC 0, Pinchbeck United 1 (Robson); Lincoln United 1, Deeping Rangers 0; Newark & Sherwood United 2, Wisbech Town 2 (Frew, Williams).

Premier Division South: GNG Oadby Town 1, Yaxley 1 (Harris-Hercules); March Town 1 (Foy) Lutterworth Town 0; Wellingborough Town 3, Yaxley 2.

Division One: Sandiacre Town 0, Blackstones 5 (Rudman 3, Waumsley, Barrett); West Bridgford 0, Bourne Town 2 (Bird, Hill-Seekings).

