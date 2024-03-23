Ryan Fryatt is sent off for Peterborough Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Super-sub, defender Matt Tootle, climbed off the Sports bench with 95 minutes on the clock and with the time about to tick over into the 100th minute, he fired a sensational shot into the top corner from 30 yards out to drag ten-man Sports back from the brink of defeat and seal a 2-2 draw.

It was the second time Sports had come from behind in the match after Dan Jarvis has curled in an effort just after half time. Sports were chasing an equaliser a man down in the last 15 minutes after Ryan Fryatt was sent off for a lunge in on Rhys Evans.

Taking a point proved all the more important given that Rushall came out on top 3-2 in a relegation six-pointer against Darlington, meaning that Sports now sit 17th and have been pegged back to just five points above the relegation zone; with six games to play for most (Sports have seven).

Dan Jarvis scores for Peterborough Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a windy day at PIMS Park and Sports had the wind against them in the first half as they struggled to convert possession into meaningful chances.

Peter Crook was the first keeper tested after 36 minutes when he had to tip JJ Hooper’s effort over the bar after the striker had made an impressive run down the left. Five minutes later, there was nothing Crook could do as Harry Gardner was played in on the edge of the box and chipped the ball over the Sports keeper and into the net.

Straight from kick-off, Blyth came so close to doubling their lead when former Posh forward Luke James set himself up for an audacious overhead kick, Crook had to show sharp reflexes to keep the ball out.

Sports should have had their own chance to respond the opener right at the end of the half when Mark Jones won a header in the box, only for visiting keeper Alex Mitchell to fly off his line and punch the Sports striker in the head, not the ball. The referee, Callum Jones, awarded a throw-in. That proved to be just the first contentious incident that drew the anger of Sports fans onto Mr Jones.

Peterborough Sports striker Mark Jones moments before he is punched in the head in the box. Photo: David Lowndes.

With the wind behind them, Sports started the second half well and were level after just four minutes when Dan Jarvis opened up his body and curled an effort into the far corner from the left edge of the box.

He threatened to add a second immediately after with a long-range effort but just as Sports looked to be taking a serious hold of the game, they were caught on the break with Hooper heading forward for Gardner to run in behind and slot home his second of the game.

There was a slice of luck with 20 minutes to play as the offside flag denied Blyth a 3-1 lead. Crook has parried a tame Hooper effort right to the feet of Will McGowan to score but was bailed out by the linesman.

Thins did then take a turn for the worse for Sports as centre-back Fryatt was sent off, he first slid in brilliantly to stop a breakaway but as he chased down the loose ball from his first successful tackle, his momentum saw him fly into a challenge on Evans resulting in the a straight red.

To the credit of Sports, you wouldn’t have known that they had a man disadvantage as they pushed for an equaliser. A further two strong penalty appeals came and went as they chased the goal before Tootle was thrown on with five of the nine added minutes already played.

With mere seconds to play, Mark Jones chested down a long ball right into the path of Tootle and he swung his left foot, made contact first time and the ball flew into the top left corner of the net.

Sports: Peter Crook, Elicha Ahui, Ryan Fryatt, Ashton Fox, Rory McAuley, Dan Lawlor (sub Ben Fowkes, 83 mins), Josh McCammon, Hugh Alban-Jones (sub Michael Gash, 73 mins), Dan Jarvis (sub Matt Tootle, 95 mins), Kaine Felix, Mark Jones