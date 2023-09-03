Action from FC Peterborough (green) v Harwich & Parkston. Photo: Tim Symonds

James Clifton was the Tulips matchwinner with both goals, including an 83rd minute winner. Stratford had equalised a first-half Clifton strike at the start of the second half.

Stamford AFC led 1-0 with 15 minutes to go of their tie at lower level Harborough Town, but ended up losing 3-1. Harry Wood had headed the Daniels in front early in the second half of his debut.

In Premier Division North of the United Counties League 13th-placed Wisbech Town delivered a remarkable display to smash leaders Belper United 5-0. Toby Allen bagged a hat-trick for the Fenmen.

Deeping Rangers are up to eighth after securing back-to-back wins. They triumphed 3-0 at AFC Mansfield with second-half strikes from Elliott Foster (2) and Callum Davies.

Pinchbeck United travelled to Hucknall for a battle between two winless teams and the Knights routed their hosts in style. Andre Williams scored twice in a 5-0 win.

March Town are second in the Premier Division South after recording a seventh win in eight matches. Goals from Josh Burrows and Tai Williams secured a 2-0 success at Lutterworth Town.

Bourne Town are also second and unbeaten in Division One. Robbie Ellis, Will Bird and James Hill-Seekings netted in a 3-0 win over Southwell City in front of 281 fans at the Abbey Lawn.

Blackstones are seventh after coming from behind to beat Rainworth Miners Welfare 2-1 with goals from Andrew Irvine and Jamie Short.

FC Parson Drove pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Thurlow Nunn Division One high fliers Framlingham and Holbeach have moved up the table after back-to-back wins over FC Peterborough and Wivenhoe.

Connor Pilbeam scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Wivenhoe after also netting in a 2-1 home success over FC Peterborough.

The city side are now next-to-bottom after a 4-0 home reverse at the hands of Harwich & Parkston yesterday.

Whittlesey Athletic felt the full force of title fancies Stanway Pegasus as they went down 5-1.

RESULTS

FA CUP

First qualifying round: Harborough Town 3, Stamford AFC 1 (Wood); Stratford 1, Spalding United 2 (Clifton 2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

North Division: Rushall Olympic 1, Peterborough Sports 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 0, Deeping Rangers 3 (Foster 2, Davies); Hucknall Town 0, Pinchbeck United 5 (Williams 2, Slater, Stuffins, Tate); Wisbech Town 5 (Allen 3, Matless, Murphy), Belper United 0.

Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town 0, March Town 2 (Burrows, Williams).

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Irvine, Short), Rainworth MW 1; Bourne Town 3 (Bird, Ellis, Hill-Seekings), Southwell City 0.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE