Spalding United carry the area's FA Cup flag after defeat for Stamford, plus some outstanding local United Counties League results
James Clifton was the Tulips matchwinner with both goals, including an 83rd minute winner. Stratford had equalised a first-half Clifton strike at the start of the second half.
Stamford AFC led 1-0 with 15 minutes to go of their tie at lower level Harborough Town, but ended up losing 3-1. Harry Wood had headed the Daniels in front early in the second half of his debut.
In Premier Division North of the United Counties League 13th-placed Wisbech Town delivered a remarkable display to smash leaders Belper United 5-0. Toby Allen bagged a hat-trick for the Fenmen.
Deeping Rangers are up to eighth after securing back-to-back wins. They triumphed 3-0 at AFC Mansfield with second-half strikes from Elliott Foster (2) and Callum Davies.
Pinchbeck United travelled to Hucknall for a battle between two winless teams and the Knights routed their hosts in style. Andre Williams scored twice in a 5-0 win.
March Town are second in the Premier Division South after recording a seventh win in eight matches. Goals from Josh Burrows and Tai Williams secured a 2-0 success at Lutterworth Town.
Bourne Town are also second and unbeaten in Division One. Robbie Ellis, Will Bird and James Hill-Seekings netted in a 3-0 win over Southwell City in front of 281 fans at the Abbey Lawn.
Blackstones are seventh after coming from behind to beat Rainworth Miners Welfare 2-1 with goals from Andrew Irvine and Jamie Short.
FC Parson Drove pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Thurlow Nunn Division One high fliers Framlingham and Holbeach have moved up the table after back-to-back wins over FC Peterborough and Wivenhoe.
Connor Pilbeam scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Wivenhoe after also netting in a 2-1 home success over FC Peterborough.
The city side are now next-to-bottom after a 4-0 home reverse at the hands of Harwich & Parkston yesterday.
Whittlesey Athletic felt the full force of title fancies Stanway Pegasus as they went down 5-1.
RESULTS
FA CUP
First qualifying round: Harborough Town 3, Stamford AFC 1 (Wood); Stratford 1, Spalding United 2 (Clifton 2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
North Division: Rushall Olympic 1, Peterborough Sports 0.
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division North: AFC Mansfield 0, Deeping Rangers 3 (Foster 2, Davies); Hucknall Town 0, Pinchbeck United 5 (Williams 2, Slater, Stuffins, Tate); Wisbech Town 5 (Allen 3, Matless, Murphy), Belper United 0.
Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town 0, March Town 2 (Burrows, Williams).
Division One: Blackstones 2 (Irvine, Short), Rainworth MW 1; Bourne Town 3 (Bird, Ellis, Hill-Seekings), Southwell City 0.
THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE
Division One North: FC Parson Drove 2, Framlingham 1; FC Peterborough 0, Harwich & Parkston 4; Stanway Pegasus 5, Whittlesey Athletic 1; Wivenhoe 0, Holbeach United 2; Holbeach United 2 (Frost, Pilbeam), FC Peterborough 1 (Sanha).