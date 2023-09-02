Jordan Nicholson hit the post for Peterborough Sports at Rushall Olympic. Photo: James Richardson.

It was a first win of the season for newly-promoted Rushall and the defeat leaves Sports just one place outside the relegation zone ahead of a tough home game against Curzon Ashton on Tuesday (September 5, 7.45pm)

Sports made their way to the West Midlands, and not for the first time in recent seasons, hoping to overturn the disappointing Bank Holiday defeat to Brackley Town at PIMS Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a couple of changes to the XI that turned out against Brackley as recent signing Harrison Nee came in for his first Sports start and Ryan Fryatt and Jordan Nicholson returned to the team after injury layoffs. There was also a welcome return for club legend Richard Jones who was named on the bench after defender Hayden Cann was ruled out with injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Turbines made a very strong start to the game and should have gone ahead within the first three minutes when Dan Jarvis played Nee in on goal. All he needed to do was dink the ball over the oncoming Rushall ‘keeper, but it was well saved.

Just after the 10 minute mark, Ben Fowkes slotted a through ball into the path of Jarvis who looked to be through on goal, but the linesman deemed him to be in an offside position.

It was at this point the hosts grew into the game and on 22 minutes, Jourdain Maisidi, who was an absolute handful for the Sports defence all afternoon, saw a fierce effort fizz just wide of Peter Crook’s far post. Sports then became brighter towards the end of the first half with Hugh Alban-Jones seeing a long range effort well saved on 44 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into the second half and The Turbines came out with some fire in their bellies. Nee’s cross was nearly spilt by the Rushall keeper into the path of an onrushing Jordan Nicholson on 53 minutes but he managed to get his hands to it in the nick of time.

And four minutes later, Nicholson’s effort, which looked to initially be a cross at first, hit the far post and bounced away from danger.

On the hour mark it was clear that the game had become very, very open with both sides trying to find that all important opener.

There was an unfortunate sight for Sports when defender Ryan Fryatt pulled up with an injury. However, the band of Turbines at the game were pleased to see none other than club legend Jones come on to replace him on 66 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But two minutes later, Rushall were ahead. The Sports defence were caught out and Danny Waldron had the simple task of squaring to Sam Mantom in the box, who was free in space and slotted home.

The Turbines pressed for an equaliser and saw another great chance when Nee’s cross was nearly turned into his own net by a Rushall defender.

But the home side clung on for their first three points.

Sports: Peter Crook, Ryan Fryatt (sub Richard Jones 66’), Connor Johnson, Ashton Fox, Dan Lawlor, Hugh Alban-Jones, Dan Jarvis (sub Matty Miles 72’), Josh McCammon, Jordan Nicholson, Harrison Nee.

Unused Subs: Lewis Elsom & Roddy McGlinchey.