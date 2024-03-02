Tyler Winters scored for Spalding United at Boldmere St Michaels. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

James Clifton and on-loan Peterborough United striker Tyler Winters gave ‘The Tulips’ a 2-0 lead before an own goal completed the scoring.

Leaders Harborough Town didn’t play and have two games in hand on Spalding.

Stamford AFC were irritated to travel all the way to Southern League Premier Division Central leaders Needham Market only to find the pitch under water. It’s the longest trip of the season for the Daniels who will now have to repeat it, probably on a Tuesday.

There wasn’t a lot of action in the United Counties League because of waterlogged pitches, but Blackstones moved to within four points of the Division One play-offs thanks to a third-minute Nathan Rudman goal.

Bottom club Pinchbeck United went down 4-1 at home to Ashby Ivanhoe, while fellow strugglers Hucknall Town drew 2-2 at Wisbech Town. Michael Frew and Oliver Williams scored for the Fenmen.

For the second weekend in a row Holbeach United lost to Thurlow Nunn Division One leaders Framlingham Town. It finished 2-1 at Carter’s Park with Sam Carter scoring for the Tigers who remain within striking distance of the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Sports drew their National League North game 0-0 at Southport despite losing midfielder Dan Lawlor to a red card midway through the second-half.

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Southport 0, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: POSTPONED: Needham Market v Stamford AFC.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Boldmere St Michaels 0, Spalding United 3 (Clifton, Winters og).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: POSTPONED: Heanor Town v Deeping Rangers; Pinchbeck United 1 (Fields), Ashby Ivanhoe 4; Wisbech Town 2 (Frew, O. Williams), Hucknall Town 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division South: POSTPONED: Cogenhoe Utd v March Town; GNG Oadby Town v Yaxley.

Division One: Rainworth Miners Welfare 0, Blackstones 1 (Rudman); POSTPONED: Sandiacre Town v Bourne Town.

Thurlow Nunn League