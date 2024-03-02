News you can trust since 1948
Rapid fire scoring burst sped Spalding United to victory, early goal enough for Blackstones, but Stamford AFC's wasted long trip

A devastating three-goal burst in five second-half minutes sped Spalding United with a point of top spot in the Northern Premier Division Midlands Division.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 20:29 GMT
Tyler Winters scored for Spalding United at Boldmere St Michaels. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Tyler Winters scored for Spalding United at Boldmere St Michaels. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Tyler Winters scored for Spalding United at Boldmere St Michaels. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

James Clifton and on-loan Peterborough United striker Tyler Winters gave ‘The Tulips’ a 2-0 lead before an own goal completed the scoring.

Leaders Harborough Town didn’t play and have two games in hand on Spalding.

Stamford AFC were irritated to travel all the way to Southern League Premier Division Central leaders Needham Market only to find the pitch under water. It’s the longest trip of the season for the Daniels who will now have to repeat it, probably on a Tuesday.

There wasn’t a lot of action in the United Counties League because of waterlogged pitches, but Blackstones moved to within four points of the Division One play-offs thanks to a third-minute Nathan Rudman goal.

Bottom club Pinchbeck United went down 4-1 at home to Ashby Ivanhoe, while fellow strugglers Hucknall Town drew 2-2 at Wisbech Town. Michael Frew and Oliver Williams scored for the Fenmen.

For the second weekend in a row Holbeach United lost to Thurlow Nunn Division One leaders Framlingham Town. It finished 2-1 at Carter’s Park with Sam Carter scoring for the Tigers who remain within striking distance of the play-offs.

Peterborough Sports drew their National League North game 0-0 at Southport despite losing midfielder Dan Lawlor to a red card midway through the second-half.

Sports at Southport report

RESULTS

National League

North Division: Southport 0, Peterborough Sports 0.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: POSTPONED: Needham Market v Stamford AFC.

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division: Boldmere St Michaels 0, Spalding United 3 (Clifton, Winters og).

United Counties League

Premier Division North: POSTPONED: Heanor Town v Deeping Rangers; Pinchbeck United 1 (Fields), Ashby Ivanhoe 4; Wisbech Town 2 (Frew, O. Williams), Hucknall Town 2.

Premier Division South: POSTPONED: Cogenhoe Utd v March Town; GNG Oadby Town v Yaxley.

Division One: Rainworth Miners Welfare 0, Blackstones 1 (Rudman); POSTPONED: Sandiacre Town v Bourne Town.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Parson Drove 3 (Eason, Prentice, Adiado), Swaffham Town 1; POSTPONED: FC Parson Drove v Cornard United; FC Peterborough v Whitton United; Holbeach United 1 (Carter), Framlingham Town 2; Whittlesey Athletic 0, Stanway Pegasus 2.

