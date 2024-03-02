Dan Lawlor (orange) of Sports was shown a red card at Southport.

It was a decent result for Sports who had key midfielder Dan Lawlor sent off midway through the second half. Lawlor was cautioned for a foul tackle and then shown second yellow straight way after appearing to shove an opponent.

It meant backs-to-the-wall for Sports with the hosts almost winning the game in the 94th and final minute when a side-foot shot from the edge of the area shaved a post.

Southport almost scored with a header against 10 men, but Sports were robust defensively in that final quarter. Their only attack of note in that period fizzled out when Elicha Achi’s exciting run from the back ended when he couldn’t find either of two teammates galloping up in support.

Southport's best chance arrived on 63 minutes, but a close-range shot ballooned over the crossbar,

The first-half was a dour affair with centre-back Ryan Fryatt shooting the best Sports’ opportunity wide.

Sports are 15th, 11 points clear of the drop zone and nine points from a play-off place.

They host mid-table Hereford United at PIMS Park on Tuesday (March 5, 7.45pm).