Unwanted Peterborough United goalkeeper could be staying in League One, defender could be off to the Championship

Transfer-listed Peterborough United goalkeeper Aaron Chapman has been linked with a move to League One rivals Coventry City.

The Sky Blues are seeking a new number one after allowing Lee Burge to leave the Ricoh Arena and are understood to have run the rule over 6ft 7in Chapman.

Ryan Tafazolli.

Chapman only joined Posh from Accrington Stanley last summer, but despite 37 first-team appearances and a strong finish to last season, Posh boss Darren Ferguson is keen to recruit his own man after taking over as first-team boss from Steve Evans in January.

Meanwhile centre-back Ryan Tafazolli, who was released by Posh after his contract expired at the end of last season, is set to move up to the Championship.

Reports suggest Luton Town, Hull City, Preston North End and Swansea City are all interested in a 27 year-old defender who made 131 appearances in three seasons at Posh.