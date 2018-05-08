REVIEW-OF-THE-YEAR: Peterborough United’s highs and lows in 2017-18

Have your say

What were the Peterborough United highlights from last season...?

Highlights

Lincoln v Posh in the Checkatrade Trophy was a cracking contest.

1) Beating Cobblers at home (again).

2) Beating Cobblers away (again)

3) Steven Taylor and Junior Morias clearing the snow off the pitch in the Walsall home match.

4) Finishing above Cobblers for the 10th season in a row.

Posh v Leicester City in the FA Cup attracted the biggest attendance of the season to the ABAX Stadium.

5) The atmosphere and the entertainment at Lincoln in the much-maligned Checkatrade Trophy.

6) The all-round team performance in the FA Cup at Aston Villa.

7) The Posh fans’ performance in the FA Cup tie at Villa Park.

8) Jack Marriott’s late winner against Wigan at home to cap a breathtaking contest.

9) Marcus Maddison’s remarkable goal against Shrewsbury at the ABAX Stadium.

10) The arrival of a Posh manager in Steve Evans who doesn’t treat the press with suspicion, not yet anyway.

Biggest gates (home)

13,193 v Leicester City, FA Cup.

8,619 v Northampton, League One.

7,622 v Plymouth, League One

7,061 v Bradford City, League One.

6,465 v MK Dons, League One.

Lowest gates (home)

1,707 v Southend, Checkatrade.

2,282 v Southampton, Checkatrade.

2,531 v Walsall, League One

2,725 v Barnet, League Cup.

2,745 v Northampton, Checkatrade.

Biggest gates (away)

21,677 v Aston Villa, FA Cup.

21,220 v Bradford City, League One.

18,118 v Portsmouth, League One.

Lowest gates (away).

2,273 v Fleetwood, League One.

2,253 v Luton, Checkatrade.

2,555 v AFC Wimbledon, League One.

According to Sky Bet, Posh were 15th in the League One attendance table with an average home gate for League One matches of 5,669.