REVIEW-OF-THE-YEAR: Best and worst Peterborough United performances, biggest wins and heaviest losses, best and worst runs of form

What was the best Peterborough United performance of the 2017-18 season...?

The best.....

Misery for Posh at MK Dons.

1) 3-1 v Aston Villa, away, FA Cup.

2) 2-2 (the first 89 minutes) v Charlton, away, League One.

3) 2-3 (the first 45 minutes) v Blackburn, away, League One.

4) 3-2 (the second-half) v Wigan, home, League One.

Danny Lloyd claimed a hat-trick in Posh's biggest win of the season.

5) 3-1 at Bradford City, away. League One.

The worst...

1) 0-1 v MK Dons, away, League One.

2) 0-2 v Rochdale, away, League One.

Steven Taylor after Posh's heaviest defeat of the season.

3) 2-2 (the last five minutes) v Charlton, away, League One.

4) 1-5 v Leicester City, home, FA Cup.

5) 1-1 v Woking, away, FA Cup.

The most exciting...

1) 3-1 v Aston Villa, away, FA Cup.

2) 2-4 v Lincoln, away, Checkatrade Trophy.

3) 3-2 v Wigan, home, League One.

4) 3-2 v Fleetwood, away, League One.

5) 4-1 v Northampton, away, League One.

Biggest wins...

1) 5-0 v Tranmere, away, FA Cup.

2) 5-2 v Woking, home, FA Cup.

3) 4-1 v Northampton, away, League One.

3) 4-1 v Bristol Rovers, away. League One.

3) 4-1 v Charlton, home, League One.

Biggest defeats...

1) 1-5 v Leicester City, home, FA Cup.

2) 2-4 v Lincoln, away, Checkatrade Trophy

3) 1-4 v Oxford, home, League One.

4) 1-3 v Blackburn, away, League One.

4) 1-3 v Shrewsbury, away, League One.

4) 1-3 v Barnet, home, League Cup.

4) 1-3 v Bradford City, home, League Cup.

Most wins in a row: 4 v Bristol Rovers, Rotherham, Northampton, Southampton & v Woking, Fleetwood, Bury, Bradford City.

Most defeats in a row: 4 v Plymouth, Rochdale, Blackburn, Shrewsbury.

Most matches without defeat: 7 v Gillingham, Scunthorpe, Blackpool, AFC Wimbledon, Walsall, Charlton, Bury.

Most matches without a win: 7 v Lincoln, Leicester, Southend, Gillingham, Scunthorpe, Blackpool, AFC Wimbledon.

Fact: The last four matches of Grant McCann’s Posh reign were part of the best and worst runs of the Posh season!