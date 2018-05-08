REVIEW-OF-THE-YEAR: Best and worst Peterborough United performances, biggest wins and heaviest losses, best and worst runs of form

What was the best Peterborough United performance of the 2017-18 season...?
The best.....
1) 3-1 v Aston Villa, away, FA Cup.
2) 2-2 (the first 89 minutes) v Charlton, away, League One.
3) 2-3 (the first 45 minutes) v Blackburn, away, League One.
4) 3-2 (the second-half) v Wigan, home, League One.
5) 3-1 at Bradford City, away. League One.
The worst...
1) 0-1 v MK Dons, away, League One.
2) 0-2 v Rochdale, away, League One.
3) 2-2 (the last five minutes) v Charlton, away, League One.
4) 1-5 v Leicester City, home, FA Cup.
5) 1-1 v Woking, away, FA Cup.
The most exciting...
1) 3-1 v Aston Villa, away, FA Cup.
2) 2-4 v Lincoln, away, Checkatrade Trophy.
3) 3-2 v Wigan, home, League One.
4) 3-2 v Fleetwood, away, League One.
5) 4-1 v Northampton, away, League One.
Biggest wins...
1) 5-0 v Tranmere, away, FA Cup.
2) 5-2 v Woking, home, FA Cup.
3) 4-1 v Northampton, away, League One.
3) 4-1 v Bristol Rovers, away. League One.
3) 4-1 v Charlton, home, League One.
Biggest defeats...
1) 1-5 v Leicester City, home, FA Cup.
2) 2-4 v Lincoln, away, Checkatrade Trophy
3) 1-4 v Oxford, home, League One.
4) 1-3 v Blackburn, away, League One.
4) 1-3 v Shrewsbury, away, League One.
4) 1-3 v Barnet, home, League Cup.
4) 1-3 v Bradford City, home, League Cup.
Most wins in a row: 4 v Bristol Rovers, Rotherham, Northampton, Southampton & v Woking, Fleetwood, Bury, Bradford City.
Most defeats in a row: 4 v Plymouth, Rochdale, Blackburn, Shrewsbury.
Most matches without defeat: 7 v Gillingham, Scunthorpe, Blackpool, AFC Wimbledon, Walsall, Charlton, Bury.
Most matches without a win: 7 v Lincoln, Leicester, Southend, Gillingham, Scunthorpe, Blackpool, AFC Wimbledon.
Fact: The last four matches of Grant McCann’s Posh reign were part of the best and worst runs of the Posh season!